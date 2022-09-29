Sometimes when you try to connect to a Minecraft multiplayer server, you might get the following message:

Failed to connect to the server. Failed to authenticate your connection.

Here's how to fix an authentication error in Minecraft.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft for all platforms.

What Causes the 'Failed to Authenticate Your Connection' Error in Minecraft?

Authentication errors in Minecraft can have a few potential causes:

Problems with your internet connection

Problems with the server

Outdated game files

Low system memory

Incompatible mods



You changed your username

If there's a problem with the server itself, all you can do is wait for the issue to be resolved. Check the Minecraft server’s website or social media accounts for updates.



How to Fix the 'Failed to Authenticate Your Connection' Error in Minecraft

Follow these steps in order until you can connect to the Minecraft server: