Problems with Chromecast audio delays may appear in one of several different ways:

The video on the television is moving faster than the audio.

Audio and video temporarily align and then fall out of sync.

You may hear audio while the video lags behind the sound, or there's no video at all.

Chromecast audio delays are more common when your home Wi-Fi network is slow, or there are too many people streaming content at the same time. However, there could be other causes for this problem as well.

If you're having Chromecast audio delays all the time, this points toward network speed issues. However, if the audio delay only happens sometimes, it could indicate other network activity interfering with your Chromecast stream.

Cause of Chromecast Audio Delay Problems

Issues with Chromecast audio delays are usually caused by network problems, device connection problems with the Chromecast, distance of the device from the Chromecast, or speaker latency.

The best place to start whenever there are sound delay problems with Chromecast is with the network. Once you've confirmed the network isn't causing the problem, you can move on to checking other technical issues. Save the Chromecast delay correction fix for last, if nothing else works.

How to Fix Chromecast Audio Delays

Most of the fixes below involve Google Home app settings. You can apply these fixes with either Android or iOS devices, so long as you have the latest version of the Google Home app installed.

