How to Fix It When Apps Aren't Working on an Android Tablet

This guide will walk you through a series of solutions for how to fix Android tablet apps when they stop working properly or refuse to open or load.



The solutions on this page can be applied to all Android tablet models including Samsung tablets.

Why Are My Apps Not Working On My Tablet?

Android app problems are usually caused by:

A lack of memory or space on the tablet

Internet connectivity issues

An app or service that’s incompatible with the Android tablet model.

The service associated with the app being down can also cause Android apps to stop working properly as can errors created during an app installation or update process.

If an app on your Android tablet that used to work fine suddenly stops working, it’s likely that an operating system or app update is needed, the app’s connected service may be down, or the app no longer supports your Android tablet model.

When one or more Android apps refuse to open on a tablet, this usually means the apps are in the process of being updated, there’s a basic conflict between various apps and functions, or there’s not enough memory on the device for more apps to open.

How to Fix Android Tablet Apps That Stop Working

Here’s all of the best ways to fix an Android app when it stops working or refuses to open on an Android tablet. It’s recommended to work through this list of fixes in order as they’re presented from easiest and less time-consuming to more advanced and involved.



This isn't a fix, but more of a work-around: Try the web version of the Android app. Many popular Android apps also have web versions which can be accessed from within a basic web browser app. For example, if the Android Netflix app isn’t opening properly, try accessing the Netflix website within the Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox web browser app.