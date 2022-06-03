This article will explain how to fix it when the Apple Podcasts app won't play a podcast.

Reasons the Apple Podcasts App Won’t Play

When a podcast in the Apple Podcasts app won't play you'll find it's often caused by a problem downloading the podcast or syncing with other devices. The Podcasts app should download and sync podcasts automatically, but this can be interrupted or unavailable for a variety of reasons. These include a spotty Internet connection or a problem with the servers hosting the podcast.

The podcast might also fail to play because of a software bug or configuration issue in the Podcasts app. This is less common and can be difficult to troubleshoot, as the Apple Podcasts app doesn't offer many error messages.

Fortunately, the methods for resolving this problem are similar no matter the cause.

How to Fix the Apple Podcasts App

The Apple Podcasts app is available for the iPhone, iPad, and the Mac. The following steps are applicable to all, though the specifics of each fix might vary between them.