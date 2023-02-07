10 Ways to Fix It When an Android Isn't Receiving Texts From iPhones

If an Android phone is not receiving texts from iPhones, there's a typical fix if the Android phone's number was previously associated with iMessage. If that's not the case, you'll need to troubleshoot more deeply.

When you stop receiving texts from your iPhone-using friends, family, and co-workers, it’s usually due to connectivity issues or a problem with iMessage. If you are able to receive texts from Android users, and it’s exclusively iPhones that you can’t receive texts from, then it’s usually related to iMessage.

If you aren’t receiving texts from iPhones on your Android, try these fixes:



Remove your phone number from iMessage. If you switched from iPhone to Android, you won’t be able to receive texts from iPhones until you deactivate your phone number from iMessage. When iPhone users text a number that’s still in the iMessage system, the text goes to iMessage and can't be delivered to the Android phone.



If you still have your iPhone: Open Settings > Messages, and tap the iMessage slider to turn it off. Then tap the back button > FaceTime, and tap the FaceTime slider to turn it off as well.



If you don’t have your iPhone anymore: You’ll need to visit Apple’s Deregister iMessage site, enter your phone number, and then provide a code that they send you via text message. It can take up to 24 hours for iMessage to stop redirecting texts.

Check your cellular connectivity. If your phone doesn’t have a cellular connection, it won’t be able to receive texts at all. Turn off your Wi-Fi connection, and check to see if you’re able to make calls or access the internet. If you can’t, then your cellular connection is probably incapable of receiving texts either. Try moving to a different location where the service is better, or you can use a signal booster if the problem persists.

Turn off Airplane mode. If you found that you were unable to access the internet in the previous step, your phone may be in Airplane Mode.



To disable Airplane Mode: Open Settings > Network & internet > Airplane mode and toggle it off.

Restart your phone. Rebooting your phone will get rid of a lot of hidden problems that could prevent the delivery of text messages.



Press the power button until the power off option appears, or hold it down for 10-20 seconds to engage a hard reboot, then check to see if you are able to receive texts.

Unblock the iPhone number. If you previously blocked the iPhone number or forgot you blocked it, you’ll need to unblock it to receive texts.



Open the phone app, then tap More > Settings > Blocked numbers, locate the iPhone number, and tap the X located to the right of that number. Repeat this process for any other numbers you aren’t receiving texts from.

Update your texting app. If you aren’t using the default texting app, the texting app that you are using may be in need of an update. Try updating it, and then check to see if you can receive texts.



To check for updates: Open Google Play > My apps & games > Updates, and look for your texting app.

Clear your texting app’s cache. Another issue you may run into if you aren’t using the default texting app is that the cache may be full or corrupted. Try clearing the cache of your texting app to fix this problem.



To clear cache: Open Settings > Apps, select your texting app, then tap Storage > Clear Cache.

Update your phone. If Android is significantly out of date, or you’re missing key security updates, it may interfere with your ability to receive text messages. Check for updates, install any that are available, then see if you’re able to receive texts.



To check for updates: Open Settings > System > About phone > System updates > Check for update.

Reset your network settings. If you’re having a persistent network connectivity issue, resetting your network settings may fix it.



To reset network settings, open Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth > Reset settings. Or, on a Samsung: Settings > General management > Reset > Reset network settings.

Resetting network settings will delete your Wi-Fi networks, so write down your passwords first. It will also disconnect your Bluetooth devices, so you’ll need to pair them again.