How to Fix It When Your iPhone Screen Turns Black and White

This article will step you through possible fixes for when your iPhone screen turns black and white.

The Cause of an iPhone Screen That's Turned Black and White

The most common cause of an iPhone screen that turns black and white is a change to the iPhone's software settings. The iPhone supports several ways to make the display black and white in its accessibility settings. These are helpful for people who have trouble seeing (or can't see) all or any color, or have trouble with low contrast images.

This article will help you fix an iPhone screen that turns black and white. This is different from the iPhone's white screen of death, an issue that will turn the entire screen white.



It's possible an iPhone screen may turn black and white due to a hardware issue. A problem with the display, or the connection between the display and mainboard, could cause this issue. This is rare, however, so odds are the problem is in the iPhone's settings.



How to Fix an iPhone Screen That's Turned Black and White

The cause of an iPhone screen turning black and white is likely a software issue, so most solutions involve changing settings in the iPhone's settings app. The steps below apply to all iPhone models with a current version of iOS.

Press your iPhone's Lock Screen button three times in rapid succession. If you have an iPhone with a Home button, tap it three times instead. This activates the iPhone's accessibility shortcut if it was previously configured. This shortcut can be configured to switch an iPhone into grayscale mode, which may be the cause of your issue. Open your iPhone's Display & Text Size settings to turn off the color filter, if it's on. Color Filters are an iPhone accessibility feature. The Grayscale filter turns the iPhone screen black and white, making it a common cause of this issue. Open your iPhone's Zoom settings to turn off Zoom, if it's on. The iPhone's Zoom setting has its own Grayscale color filter located under Zoom Filter in the Zoom settings menu. This filter will turn the iPhone screen black and white when the Zoom feature is on. In this case zoom doesn't refer to the video service called Zoom. Zoom is a function inside iOS's accessibility settings: Settings > Accessibility > Zoom. Reset All Settings on your iPhone to return all settings to default. This will turn off any iOS feature on your iPhone responsible for turning your iPhone screen black and white. It will also reset all other settings, however, so this is a last resort. While this does reset all settings on your iPhone, it does not delete your content.

The steps above will fix an iPhone screen that turns black and white because of a software configuration issue.

It's worth noting third party iPhone apps can't turn an iPhone screen black and white, so you don't need to worry about an app causing the problem. This would only be possible on a jailbroken iPhone.

Conclusion

If the steps above fail, you may have a hardware issue with the display or mainboard. Contact Apple to have the iPhone repaired.