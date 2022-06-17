Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Fix It When an Amazon Fire Tablet Is Connected to Wi-Fi but Not Internet If a quick restart doesn't help, check your network By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android This article explains how to ensure you are connected to the internet even if you know your Wi-Fi is turned on. What Causes Amazon Fire Tablet to Connect to Wi-Fi But Not Internet? Internet issues with the Amazon Fire tablet may appear in one of several ways: The Silk browser can't connect to websitesSocial networking apps can't connect to those servicesYou can connect to network devices like a Chromecast but not internet services These issues will appear even though the Wi-Fi connection is active and working. The steps below will walk you through troubleshooting steps to fix this issue. Keep in mind older Amazon Kindle devices without built-in Wi-Fi can't connect to the internet. If you have one of these tablets, you'll need to upgrade to a newer one. How to Fix Amazon Fire Tablet Is Connected to Wi-Fi But Not Internet This issue applies to all versions of the Amazon Fire tablet. The fixes below are organized from the most common solution to the least likely and more complicated ones. It's best to work through them from top to bottom. Before you try anything else, it's best to completely restart your Kindle Fire tablet, since this often resolves many issues. To restart, hold the power button down until you see a menu icon appear. Tap Restart from the options. To start the tablet, hold down the power button again until it starts again. Confirm your home internet is working. Check if other computers, laptops, or mobile devices can connect to Wi-Fi and the internet. If they can't, then restart your router. If they can, then the issue is only with your Amazon Fire tablet and you can move on to the next step. Disable airplane mode on the Kindle Fire tablet. To do this, open the Settings app, tap Internet, and make sure the toggle to the right of Airplane Mode is disabled. Disconnect and reconnect your tablet to the Wi-Fi network. If your Wi-Fi network password has changed, it's possible your tablet may appear connected to the network but is not actually connected to Wi-Fi. In the Settings app, tap Internet, tap Wi-Fi Preferences, tap the Wi-Fi network name and select the Forget button. Then reconnect your tablet to the same network again, and type the new network password. Make sure your Kindle Fire tablet is set to the same time zone as your Wi-Fi router (this is known to sometimes cause connection problems). Open the Settings app, tap Device Options, tap Date & time, and set the date to the current date and time of the time zone where you're located. Make sure your Wi-Fi router isn't blocking your Amazon Fire tablet. This could be done via MAC address filtering on the router, or through parental controls on the router. You'll need to connect to your router as an admin to check these settings. Reset your Amazon Fire tablet. If nothing else up until now has worked, a full reset of your tablet will usually resolve any network connectivity issues. This is because it sets all network configurations back to default, which usually clears any errors that may be causing the issue. FAQ How do you fix an Amazon Fire tablet with a black screen? If your Amazon Fire tablet won't turn on, first try charging it for a while, including trying a different charge cable or outlet. If that doesn't work, try holding the Power button for 40 seconds to see if the tablet restarts. Beyond this, you may have a faulty charging port or another issue that requires servicing. How do I fix an Amazon Fire tablet that won't charge? A tablet not charging is usually a hardware issue, but the charging port may also be dirty. Use a toothpick to gently clear any debris, and also clean the connections on the charging cable. More intensive fixes include replacing the battery or charging port. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit