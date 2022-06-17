How to Fix It When an Amazon Fire Tablet Is Connected to Wi-Fi but Not Internet

This article explains how to ensure you are connected to the internet even if you know your Wi-Fi is turned on.

What Causes Amazon Fire Tablet to Connect to Wi-Fi But Not Internet?

Internet issues with the Amazon Fire tablet may appear in one of several ways:

The Silk browser can't connect to websites

Social networking apps can't connect to those services

You can connect to network devices like a Chromecast but not internet services

These issues will appear even though the Wi-Fi connection is active and working. The steps below will walk you through troubleshooting steps to fix this issue.

Keep in mind older Amazon Kindle devices without built-in Wi-Fi can't connect to the internet. If you have one of these tablets, you'll need to upgrade to a newer one.

How to Fix Amazon Fire Tablet Is Connected to Wi-Fi But Not Internet

This issue applies to all versions of the Amazon Fire tablet. The fixes below are organized from the most common solution to the least likely and more complicated ones. It's best to work through them from top to bottom.

Before you try anything else, it's best to completely restart your Kindle Fire tablet, since this often resolves many issues. To restart, hold the power button down until you see a menu icon appear. Tap Restart from the options. To start the tablet, hold down the power button again until it starts again. Confirm your home internet is working. Check if other computers, laptops, or mobile devices can connect to Wi-Fi and the internet. If they can't, then restart your router. If they can, then the issue is only with your Amazon Fire tablet and you can move on to the next step. Disable airplane mode on the Kindle Fire tablet. To do this, open the Settings app, tap Internet, and make sure the toggle to the right of Airplane Mode is disabled. Disconnect and reconnect your tablet to the Wi-Fi network. If your Wi-Fi network password has changed, it's possible your tablet may appear connected to the network but is not actually connected to Wi-Fi. In the Settings app, tap Internet, tap Wi-Fi Preferences, tap the Wi-Fi network name and select the Forget button. Then reconnect your tablet to the same network again, and type the new network password. Make sure your Kindle Fire tablet is set to the same time zone as your Wi-Fi router (this is known to sometimes cause connection problems). Open the Settings app, tap Device Options, tap Date & time, and set the date to the current date and time of the time zone where you're located. Make sure your Wi-Fi router isn't blocking your Amazon Fire tablet. This could be done via MAC address filtering on the router, or through parental controls on the router. You'll need to connect to your router as an admin to check these settings. Reset your Amazon Fire tablet. If nothing else up until now has worked, a full reset of your tablet will usually resolve any network connectivity issues. This is because it sets all network configurations back to default, which usually clears any errors that may be causing the issue.