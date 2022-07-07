How to Fix It When Your Alexa Alarm Isn’t Going Off

Is your Alexa alarm feature not working properly? This page will walk you through all of the tested and proven solutions for fixing Alexa alarm bugs and glitches whether you’re trying to use the alarm feature on your smartphone or a smart speaker such as an Amazon Echo.



The fixes on this page can generally be applied to all Amazon Echo devices and the latest versions of the Amazon Alexa app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

Why Is My Alexa Alarm Not Working?

Alexa alarm problems are usually associated with internet connectivity issues. This is due to the Amazon Alexa smart assistant service frequently needing to connect to the cloud to confirm information and download media. Internet connectivity is often the cause of Alexa alarm errors when trying to use a music streaming service such as Spotify as an alarm sound.

Other causes of Alexa alarm glitches include the alarm sound being sent to another device, such as Apple Airpods, which are still connected to the mobile device running the Alexa app, and basic human error when performing the initial Alexa alarm setup process.

How Do I Fix My Alexa Alarm When It’s Not Working?

Here are all of the best fixes for Amazon alarm errors and bugs. It’s best to work through these tested solutions in the order listed below as they’re organized from easiest and fastest to more complex and time-consuming.

