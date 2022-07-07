Smart & Connected Life > Smart Home How to Fix It When Your Alexa Alarm Isn’t Going Off Solutions to everything from skipped alarms to others that won't turn off By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart Home Amazon Smart Home: Alexa & Amazon Echo Your Best Year Ever: College Tech Tips Appliances & Lighting Google Is your Alexa alarm feature not working properly? This page will walk you through all of the tested and proven solutions for fixing Alexa alarm bugs and glitches whether you’re trying to use the alarm feature on your smartphone or a smart speaker such as an Amazon Echo. The fixes on this page can generally be applied to all Amazon Echo devices and the latest versions of the Amazon Alexa app for iPhone and Android smartphones. Why Is My Alexa Alarm Not Working? Alexa alarm problems are usually associated with internet connectivity issues. This is due to the Amazon Alexa smart assistant service frequently needing to connect to the cloud to confirm information and download media. Internet connectivity is often the cause of Alexa alarm errors when trying to use a music streaming service such as Spotify as an alarm sound. Other causes of Alexa alarm glitches include the alarm sound being sent to another device, such as Apple Airpods, which are still connected to the mobile device running the Alexa app, and basic human error when performing the initial Alexa alarm setup process. How Do I Fix My Alexa Alarm When It’s Not Working? Here are all of the best fixes for Amazon alarm errors and bugs. It’s best to work through these tested solutions in the order listed below as they’re organized from easiest and fastest to more complex and time-consuming. Double-check the Alexa alarm time. Open the alarm settings and make sure that your alarm is set for the correct time and the correct day. Also ensure that AM hasn’t been chosen instead of PM and vice versa. Turn Alexa off and on again. Turn your Alexa device off, unplug it, wait three minutes, and then plug it in and turn it on again. This can fix a variety of software and internet issues. Restart your internet router. A poor internet connection could be causing your Alexa alarm settings to malfunction. Check your Alexa internet connection. Try using another task or service on your Alexa device or app to make sure that the internet connection is working as it should. Checking the weather or asking for a web search should be fine. Improve your internet connection. Move your router closer to your Alexa device or try boosting the signal by upgrading to a newer model or experimenting with a mesh network. Disable Bluetooth on other devices. It’s possible that other devices may be connecting to your Alexa or speaker system and causing the volume to mute which could be why you can’t hear your alarm. Put your wireless earbuds back in their case. Earbuds, like Apple’s Airpods, can automatically connect to devices when out of their case. This can cause Alexa audio to play via them instead of the preferred speakers. Choose a different music service. If you’ve set a song or artist as your Alexa alarm, try switching to another music provider as the current one could be experiencing connectivity issues. Use a basic alarm sound. If you continue to have problems with using streaming media as your alarm sound, choose a basic alarm sound instead. These are stored on the device and don’t require an internet connection to use. Check your smart lights’ connections. If you’re having trouble with Alexa controlling your lights as part of an alarm setting, ensure that your smart lights are connected to your Alexa device properly and that Alexa has permission to control their various settings. Turn off your VPN. A low quality VPN can interrupt an internet connection and affect a device’s auto-detected time zone. Both of these problems can stop an Alexa alarm from working properly. Reinstall the Alexa app. If you primarily use the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet, uninstall it and then reinstall it to see if this fixes the alarm glitches. Check your firewall settings. If your network firewall settings are set to High, they may be restricting Alexa's ability to connect to Amazon's servers and other services. Unblock ports needed by Alexa. Make sure that your internet router settings aren't blocking the ports 123, 40317, 49317, 33434, 443 TCP [HTTPS], 4070 TCP, and 5353 UDP as Alexa needs these to function properly. Reset your Alexa device to factory settings. If none of the above tips work, it’s worth resetting your Alexa device to its as-new state. This will remove all of the locally stored data and files but everything saved to you Amazon account can easily be restored within a few seconds after you set it up again. Contact Amazon customer support. As a last resort, reach out to Amazon’s official customer support to see if they can fix your issue or replace your Amazon Echo smart speaker device, if using one, with a new model. FAQ How do I change an Alexa alarm sound? You can change alarm sounds in the Alexa app. Go to More > Alarms & Timers > Settings (at the bottom of the screen) and select a device linked to your account. Then, select Default Alarm Tone to see your options. 