How to Fix It When You Can't Turn Off Restricted Mode on YouTube By Network Administrator

You'll see the error "Please check your network administrator restrictions" on YouTube whenever you attempt to access any content that YouTube has labeled as sensitive or disturbing.

The error only displays if network administrator restrictions are set to restricted mode. Users normally have the ability to turn off restricted mode in YouTube parental settings, but there are times when you may not have the ability to disable it.

If you're on a school or work network, it is possible the network administrator has enabled restricted mode on YouTube for all network users. In this case, the only thing you can do is contact your network administrator and discuss whether they can disable restricted access for you. You'll need a good reason for needing access to this content.

Why Is My YouTube on Restricted Mode By Network Administrator?

Other than a network administrator actually turning on restricted mode, there are a number of other reasons you may see this error.

Router DNS settings are set to restrict YouTube content

Browser add-ons can force restricted mode on YouTube

Your browser cache or cookies could retain the old setting even though you've changed it

Web security software you have installed may restrict YouTube content

There are other things besides the restricted mode setting that can continue to restrict content, so it's important to work through each of these and cancel out each potential cause one at a time.



How Do You Fix This Video Is Restricted Please Check Your Network Administrator Restrictions?

The following fixes should clear the issue that's preventing you from changing the restricted mode setting on YouTube.

