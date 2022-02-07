Social Media > YouTube How to Fix It When You Can't Turn Off Restricted Mode on YouTube By Network Administrator Troubleshooting restricted mode turned on by network administrator on YouTube) By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email YouTube Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating You'll see the error "Please check your network administrator restrictions" on YouTube whenever you attempt to access any content that YouTube has labeled as sensitive or disturbing. The error only displays if network administrator restrictions are set to restricted mode. Users normally have the ability to turn off restricted mode in YouTube parental settings, but there are times when you may not have the ability to disable it. If you're on a school or work network, it is possible the network administrator has enabled restricted mode on YouTube for all network users. In this case, the only thing you can do is contact your network administrator and discuss whether they can disable restricted access for you. You'll need a good reason for needing access to this content. Why Is My YouTube on Restricted Mode By Network Administrator? Other than a network administrator actually turning on restricted mode, there are a number of other reasons you may see this error. Router DNS settings are set to restrict YouTube contentBrowser add-ons can force restricted mode on YouTubeYour browser cache or cookies could retain the old setting even though you've changed itWeb security software you have installed may restrict YouTube content There are other things besides the restricted mode setting that can continue to restrict content, so it's important to work through each of these and cancel out each potential cause one at a time. How Do You Fix This Video Is Restricted Please Check Your Network Administrator Restrictions? The following fixes should clear the issue that's preventing you from changing the restricted mode setting on YouTube. Disable browser add-ons and plugins. Disabling add-ons on Chrome and disabling extensions/add-ons on other popular browsers is very easy. Make sure to try disabling them all. This is a good first step to try to see if your browser add-ons are forcing YouTube restricted mode to stay on. Clear your browser cache. If you've attempted to change restricted mode on YouTube and it's not working, the browser could be attempting to load the original video without the settings change. Clearing the cache may resolve this issue. Disable Screen Time on iOS. You can can find this feature in the Android Digital Wellbeing settings. Screen Time is a parental setting feature on mobile phones which has the ability to block sensitive YouTube content. If you don't know it's enabled, it can block YouTube content even after you've turned off restricted mode. If you're using the Google Chrome browser, make sure to turn off Chrome's SafeSearch feature. This is part of Google's parental controls and if it's enabled it can restrict YouTube content as well. Temporarily disable Windows Firewall and Antivirus software. While you're at it, disable Windows Defender. Any one of these may be interfering with your ability to view YouTube content, so disabling them and testing YouTube is good to try. Check parental controls on your router. Also make sure that the router isn't blocking YouTube by IP address. Either of these router security settings can affect whether you can view YouTube, or whether you can see restricted content on the platform. Try using a VPN. This will change the path your computer takes to access the internet. If any of the network hops are filtering YouTube content, this may fix the issue. If you don't have access to a VPN, you can try changing your DNS settings to any number of free DNS services and this could fix the restricted mode issue as well. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit