Fitbit’s Next Generation Is More Comfortable and Can Last a Week

Google's got three new Fitbit models on the way, offering more comfort and close to a week of battery life.

There are a lot of Fitbit fitness trackers to choose from these days, making it harder to decide on any of them. Thanks to Google's latest announcement, we now have three more models to consider: The Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4. Each of the new Fitbits has been built so that they're a little bit thinner, which Google says makes them more comfortable to wear than earlier designs.

Google

The Inspire 3 presents a new entry-level fitness tracker that's capable of staying on your wrist 24/7. It's water resistant for up to 160 feet (50 meters), offers an always-on display option, and boasts a 10-day battery life.

The Versa 4 looks to be more of a fitness-focused smartwatch than a general fitness tracker. It comes preprogrammed with over 40 different exercise modes, built-in GPS functions, up to 6 days of battery life, and can show you your stats in real-time. You can also use it to access more than a thousand different workouts if you have a Fitbit Premium membership.

Google

Finally there's the Sense 2, which Google is calling "our most advanced health-focused smartwatch." It's been built with a new Body Response sensor that Fitbit says can continuously keep track of electrodermal activity (cEDA) to monitor stress levels. The Sense 2 monitors heart rate variability and skin temperature, too, which can be used to track stress. If and when your stress levels get too high, it will notify you and make some activity recommendations to help bring things down to more manageable levels.

All three of the new Fitbits are up for pre-order today, with the Inspire 3 due out in September and both the Sense 2 and Versa 4 expected sometime this fall. Price wise, you can get the Inspire 3 for $99, while both the Sense 2 and Versa 4 retail for $299. Purchasing any of these new Fitbit models will also net you a free six month Fitbit Premium membership.