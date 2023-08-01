Fitbit’s New App Promises More Privacy, Better Tracking, and a Simpler Design

This new Fitbit app should make your tracker easier to use and better at tracking and breaking down your activity data. The catch is it's currently in beta, so for now, only select Fitbit users are able to test it out.

A new Fitbit app is on the way, promising to be a more personalized, secure, and easier-to-use tool for the popular fitness tracker.

Google is preparing a new app for its Fitbit fitness tracker, with beta invites being sent out to select owners starting today. The app itself is intended to provide a sleeker look than its predecessor, as well as make navigating through the various menus and functions easier, increase tracking accuracy, and more.

The new primary organization approach revolves around a "three-tab structure" that puts the categories Google believes you'll use the most often at the forefront. The Today tab provides at-a-glance metrics (based on your personal preferences), along with charts and graphs to make comparisons over the days, weeks, months, and so on easier. The Coach tab highlights curated lists of mindfulness sessions and workouts, while the results can be filtered based on a number of criteria (e.g., time, equipment). The You tab is about, well, you—keep track of your achievements and progress, check your assessments, set or adjust goals, etc.

Updated icons and badges, along with revised colors and new photos (and illustrations), play a big part in visually setting this new app apart from the current one. But beyond the new look, the app touts better step count accuracy and an easier time manually logging water intake, steps, and the like when a Fitbit device isn't present. And, while somewhat vague, Google also states that the new app makes understanding and adjusting your privacy settings much easier. Also, it says it won't use your health data for advertising purposes.

Select Fitbit users are being chosen for beta testing of the new app today, while everyone else will be able to check it out starting sometime this fall (Google has not yet specified a date).