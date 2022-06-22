News > Smart & Connected Life Fitbit Introduces New Sleep… Animals? These profiles are only for premium members By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 11:24AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Fitbit has introduced a more detailed, easier-to-interpret Sleep Profile feature that better analyzes and breaks down sleep data for Premium members. If you've wanted to learn a little bit more about your sleep patterns and know what animal shares your habits, Fitbit's new Sleep Profile feature has you covered. So long as you wear your Fitbit device to bed and are a Premium member, you'll receive detailed reports every month regarding your snoozing patterns and overall quality. Google According to the Fitbit team, Sleep Profile tracks 10 different sleep metrics, then compares the results to averages pulled from comparable demographic data. You'll also be able to see the ideal ranges to give you a more precise idea of what might need to change. That data is then compiled and revealed at the start of every month as a rundown of how you've been doing. Google But why animals, though? The logic behind assigning an animal "archetype" to your Sleep Profile is that it could make it easier for users to understand an abbreviated version of their sleep cycle. The Fitbit team says that there are six animal types in total, and each has unique sleep habits that can be likened to the various patterns seen in people. In a broad, generalized sense. Sleep Profile is rolling out for Premium members in the Fitbit app now and will work with the Charge 5, Inspire 2, Luxe, Sense, Versa 2, and Versa 3 devices. It's unclear if support will extend to other Fitbit devices in the future. Users should be getting their first compiled profile on July 4th, with future profiles appearing on the first of every new month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit