'Mr. Run and Jump' Is the First New Atari 2600 Cartridge in Decades

There’s a new official first-party cartridge being released for the ancient Atari 2600 hardware.

No, you didn’t fall into a time portal back to the halcyon days of the late 1970s. Atari’s forthcoming platformer, Mr. Run and Jump, is launching as a physical cartridge for the Atari 2600, the same console that brought us Pitfall, Pong, Space Invaders, Adventure, and other iconic titles from gaming’s first generation. To the youngsters out there, we are talking about a world before Nintendo.

Atari

Mr. Run and Jump looks to be heavily inspired by modern indie platformers like Celeste, with an emphasis on running and jumping, as the game’s title indicates. Atari says this is the first official 2600 cartridge since 1990, though an active DIY homebrew scene has created its own retro carts in recent years.

The cartridge ships in a sealed box with an old-school instruction manual. The physical media has been designed with modern methods, so expect smooth beveled edges to prevent pin damage, gold-plated connectors, and other advancements that didn’t exist back in the day. Preorders for the physical release start on July 31 with a price of $60, and the actual launch comes later in the summer.

Though Mr. Run and Jump was designed to showcase the "enduring capabilities of the 2600 hardware", it's also releasing on modern consoles for the folks who didn't hold onto their holiday gifts from 1981. A jazzed-up version of the title is launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic. It's also releasing for Atari's retro platform, the VCS console. This version boasts more than 30 hours of gameplay, including a time trials feature and updated graphics.