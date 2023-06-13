News > Gaming 'Mr. Run and Jump' Is the First New Atari 2600 Cartridge in Decades The platformer is also releasing on modern consoles By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 12:53PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming There’s a new official first-party cartridge being released for the ancient Atari 2600 hardware. No, you didn’t fall into a time portal back to the halcyon days of the late 1970s. Atari’s forthcoming platformer, Mr. Run and Jump, is launching as a physical cartridge for the Atari 2600, the same console that brought us Pitfall, Pong, Space Invaders, Adventure, and other iconic titles from gaming’s first generation. To the youngsters out there, we are talking about a world before Nintendo. Atari Mr. Run and Jump looks to be heavily inspired by modern indie platformers like Celeste, with an emphasis on running and jumping, as the game’s title indicates. Atari says this is the first official 2600 cartridge since 1990, though an active DIY homebrew scene has created its own retro carts in recent years. The cartridge ships in a sealed box with an old-school instruction manual. The physical media has been designed with modern methods, so expect smooth beveled edges to prevent pin damage, gold-plated connectors, and other advancements that didn’t exist back in the day. Preorders for the physical release start on July 31 with a price of $60, and the actual launch comes later in the summer. Though Mr. Run and Jump was designed to showcase the "enduring capabilities of the 2600 hardware", it's also releasing on modern consoles for the folks who didn't hold onto their holiday gifts from 1981. A jazzed-up version of the title is launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic. It's also releasing for Atari's retro platform, the VCS console. This version boasts more than 30 hours of gameplay, including a time trials feature and updated graphics. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit