Firefox’s 100th Build Brings Picture-in-Picture Subtitles and More

It seems just like yesterday that Mozilla’s Firefox web browser began giving Google and that scurrilous Jeeves a run for their money.

In reality, however, it has been thousands of yesterdays. Firefox launched in 2004, and now the browser is back with a 100th iteration, as announced via an official Mozilla blog post. Firefox 100, as they are calling it, brings plenty of new features to the table.

Szabo Viktor / Unsplash.com

First up, the browser’s picture-in-picture mode now includes subtitles and captions, which is fantastic for heavy-duty multitaskers and, of course, the hearing impaired. This feature works with YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix, in addition to any website that supports the W3C standard WebVTT (Web Video Text Track) format.

Mozilla has stated that this is only the beginning for picture-in-picture subtitles and that more websites and streaming platforms will become useable in the future, but they stopped short of providing any details.

The browser also includes a new language switcher, making it simple for users to change their preferred language in the browser. Firefox integrates with over 100 languages, all accessible with a quick settings adjustment.

The company is also rolling out its credit card autofill feature to Europe, as this tool was previously available only to US residents.

The full-featured Firefox 100 is available for all major operating systems, including Mac, Windows, and Linux. Smartphones also get a Firefox 100 update, but without the picture-in-picture advancements. Mobile users do, however, get customizable wallpapers, and an overhaul of the UI.