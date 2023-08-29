Firefox Adds Masking to Better Help With Email Spam and Tracking

Tired of having to use your email for temporary access to a site, knowing it'll lead to unwanted spam? With Firefox's new baked-in features, you can avoid all that.

Mozilla's Firefox Relay email protection add-on will soon be built into the web browser so you can maintain your privacy directly through Firefox.

After months of testing, Mozilla is ready to bring Firefox Relay to all Firefox Account users by making the email masking tool an integrated part of the popular web browser. This means that the once optional manual install is now baked in, making it simpler for you to take advantage without the need to go out of your way to install anything first.

SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

The primary purpose of Firefox Relay is to create 'email masks' that function as stand-in email addresses you can use instead of any of your regular accounts. When you create and use a mask, you'll be able to access it for as long as you want, but you can also erase it at any time, and it won't have any connection to any other addresses. Think of it as spontaneously creating a new email address to act as a filter for account signups, surveys, and so on that require an email to access.

With this more direct integration, all users with a Firefox Account will be able to make use of email masks directly from a website's toolbar. Masks can be generated and managed in the Relay dashboard, and you'll be able to choose from your existing masks right from the browser window (when the occasion calls for it). Anyone signed up for one of Relay's paid subscription options will also be able to reply to emails anonymously, have unwanted promotional emails blocked, and more, depending on the level.

Firefox Relay will be rolling out to Firefox Account users as a built-in browser feature over the course of the next two weeks or so. A free account will allow for up to five email masks and remove trackers for you, with additional protections available for paid subscription tiers (from $0.99 to $6.99 per month).