Find Your Perfect Concert With Apple's Music and Maps: Unveiling Concert Discovery

Apple Music and Maps will now offer more in-depth looks at artists and venues and make it easier to see what associated live shows are on the horizon.

Concert discovery is the primary focus of Maps' and Apple Music's newest updates, combining detailed info on the music world with live concerts. By working in tandem with Shazam, you can now find upcoming show information when looking up artists and venues.

A total of more than 40 hand-picked and curated (by Apple Music editors) guides are rolling out on Maps, covering music venues from Chicago and New York to Mexico City, Paris, Tokyo, and more. The guides act as highlights for notable locations, but can also cross-reference with Shazam to pull up details on upcoming live shows using its Concert Discovery module.

It's a similar story with Apple Music, which is introducing Set Lists for various artists and groups. These Set Lists focus on a number of major tours and offer information on the productions, as well as providing playlists of a given tour's set list that you can listen to as if you were there. And just like Maps, it connects with Shazam so that you can look up any scheduled live shows the artist you're investigating has on their calendar.

New Guides begin rolling out today and will feature venues across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Set Lists for Apple Music are also out today.