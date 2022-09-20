Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Find a Windows 11 Product Key You can use the Command Prompt, PowerShell, or the Windows Registry By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Using the Command Prompt Using the PowerShell Using the Windows Registry Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Open the Command Prompt and type: wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey.You can also use Windows 11 PowerShell and the Windows Registry to discover your product key.Your Windows 11 product key may be necessary for reinstalling the OS, or future upgrades. This article explains how to find your Windows 11 product key in three different ways. These steps can also be used to find your Windows 10 product key. How to Get a Windows 11 Product Key The easiest way to find your Windows 11 product key is to use the Command Prompt. Open the Windows 11 Command Prompt by selecting the search icon (the magnifying glass) and searching for CMD in the Windows search bar. Then select the corresponding result. Input or copy and paste the following command: wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey Press the Enter key on your keyboard. Command Prompt will then display your product key. Finding the Windows 11 Product Key Using the Windows 11 PowerShell If you prefer, you can use Windows 11 PowerShell to find your product key. Open Windows PowerShell by pressing Windows key+X and selecting Windows PowerShell (Admin). Input the following command: powershell "(Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from SoftwareLicensingService’).OA3xOriginalProductKey" Press the Enter key on your keyboard. It will then display your Windows 11 product key. How to Find the Windows 11 Product Key In the Windows Registry You can also use the Windows registry to find your Windows 11 product key. Press the Windows key+R to open the Run menu, and search for Regedit and press OK to open the Windows Registry. Input the following into the Registry navigation bar: ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionSoftwareProtectionPlatform Press Enter. Your product key will be visible next to the BackupProductKey field. FAQ Do I need a Windows 11 product key? If your computer supports it, you can get Windows 11 for free, but you can't use all the features without activating it with a product key or a digital license. If you upgrade from Windows 10, it should already be activated. Where can I buy a Windows 11 product key? You can buy a Windows 11 product key from the Microsoft Store, but you may be able to find it for cheaper from an online retailer. Just make sure you purchase it from a legitimate source. How do I activate Windows 11 with a product key? If you didn't enter the Windows 11 product key during installation, go to Start > Settings > System > Activation > Update product key > Change product key. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit