How to Find a Windows 11 Product Key

What to Know Open the Command Prompt and type: wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey .

. You can also use Windows 11 PowerShell and the Windows Registry to discover your product key.

Your Windows 11 product key may be necessary for reinstalling the OS, or future upgrades.

This article explains how to find your Windows 11 product key in three different ways. These steps can also be used to find your Windows 10 product key.

How to Get a Windows 11 Product Key

The easiest way to find your Windows 11 product key is to use the Command Prompt.

Open the Windows 11 Command Prompt by selecting the search icon (the magnifying glass) and searching for CMD in the Windows search bar. Then select the corresponding result. Input or copy and paste the following command: wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey

Press the Enter key on your keyboard. Command Prompt will then display your product key.

Finding the Windows 11 Product Key Using the Windows 11 PowerShell

If you prefer, you can use Windows 11 PowerShell to find your product key.

Open Windows PowerShell by pressing Windows key+X and selecting Windows PowerShell (Admin). Input the following command: powershell "(Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from SoftwareLicensingService’).OA3xOriginalProductKey"

Press the Enter key on your keyboard. It will then display your Windows 11 product key.

How to Find the Windows 11 Product Key In the Windows Registry

You can also use the Windows registry to find your Windows 11 product key.

Press the Windows key+R to open the Run menu, and search for Regedit and press OK to open the Windows Registry. Input the following into the Registry navigation bar: ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionSoftwareProtectionPlatform

Press Enter. Your product key will be visible next to the BackupProductKey field.