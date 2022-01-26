Software & Apps > Windows How to Find Wi-Fi Password in Windows 11 Retrieve the Wi-Fi network password on a Windows PC By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on January 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Windows The Ultimate Laptop Buying Guide In This Article Where Are Wi-Fi Passwords Stored in Windows? How Do I View Wi-Fi Passwords in Windows 11? How to Open Wireless Properties From Settings How to View All Wi-Fi Passwords in Windows 11 This article will show you how to find the Wi-Fi password on Windows 11. Where Are Wi-Fi Passwords Stored in Windows? A Windows PC saves the passwords of all Wi-Fi networks it connects to. These include the active Wi-Fi network and any past networks. A couple of methods make it easy to retrieve the network passwords if you forget them. The active Wi-Fi password is stored in the Wireless Network Properties in the Control Panel. You can access Wireless Network Properties located in the Control Panel in three ways: From the Control PanelFrom the Settings app.From the Run Command box. How Do I View Wi-Fi Passwords in Windows 11? You can find Wi-Fi adapter settings in the Control Panel. The adapter stores the password for the active connection. Select the Start button. Type Control Panel and select the top result. Go to Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center. Tip: For easier visibility and less confusion, change the view of the Control Panel applets from View by: Category to View by: Large icons. In the Network and Sharing Center, next to Connections, select your Wi-Fi network name. In Wi-Fi Status, select Wireless Properties. In Wireless Network Properties, select the Security tab, then select the Show characters check box. Your Wi-Fi network password is displayed in the Network security key box. How to Open Wireless Properties From Settings You can also access Wireless network properties from the Settings app, which has gradually ported many features from the legacy Control Panel. It's also easier to find than opening the Control Panel in Windows 11. Select Start > Settings. Alternatively, use keyboard shortcut Windows key + i. Select Network & internet from the left sidebar. Select Advanced network settings by scrolling down to the foot of the screen. Select Related settings > More Network adapter options. The Network Connections window will open in the Control Panel. The steps to find the Wi-Fi password now are the same as described above for the Control Panel. Note: You can also open the Network Connections window in the Control Panel by entering ncpa.cpl in the Run dialog box. How Do I View All Wi-Fi Passwords in Windows 11? You can find the current Wi-Fi password and the passwords from previous wireless connections used by your PC. Open Command Prompt as an Administrator. To find all Wi-Fi connections used by Windows, type netsh wlan show profiles at the command prompt. Press Enter. Note down the specific Wi-Fi connection name for which you need the password. Enter netsh wlan show profile name=WifiConnectionName key=clear at the command prompt. Substitute "WifiConnectionName" with the network name (without quote). Press Enter. Note down the value next to Key Content. That's the specific Wi-Fi network’s password. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit