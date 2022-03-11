How to Find Out What Graphics Card You Have on a Windows 11 Computer

What to Know Press CTRL + ALT + DEL , then click Task Manager > Performance > GPU . It will display which graphics card you have.

Systems with integrated and added graphics cards: Integrated graphics often listed as GPU 0, added graphics card as GPU 1.



This article explains how to find out what kind of graphics card or GPU you have on a Windows 11 computer, with instructions for both desktops and laptops.

How Do I Find Out What Graphics Card I Have on Windows 11?

There are four ways to find out what graphics card you have in your Windows 11 PC. You can check your graphics card in both the Device Manager, the Task Manager, the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, and the Windows Settings app.

If you have both integrated graphics and a discrete graphics card, and you have multiple displays, use either the DirectX Diagnostic Tool or the Windows Settings app to see which GPU is connected to which display.

How to Check Your Graphics Card With Device Manager

The Windows 11 Device Manager provides a list of all the devices connected to your computer. It’s useful for checking the specifics of a device, like finding out what kind of graphics card you have, but you can also use it to update drivers, add new devices, remove devices, and even find conflicts between devices.

Here’s how to check your graphics card with Device Manager:



Click the Start menu. Type Device Manager, and press enter. Locate Display adapters, and click the > icon. Your graphics card will be listed here. If your computer has integrated graphics in addition to a discrete video card, you’ll see both listings. The graphics card will typically start with NVIDIA, GEFORCE, AMD, RADEON, etc.

How to Check Your Graphics Card With Task Manager

You can also check your graphics card with the Windows 11 Task Manager. The Task Manager allows you to see all of the currently open apps on your computer, check performance, and more.

Here’s how to check your graphics card with Task Manager:



Click the Start menu, type Task Manager, and press enter. You can also press CTRL+ALT+DEL, then click Task Manager. Click Performance. Click GPU. Your computer will have multiple GPU entries if it has both integrated graphics and a discrete graphics card. The graphics card will typically be listed as GPU 1 in that case. Your graphics card will be shown in the upper right corner of the window.

How to Check Your Graphics Card With DirectX Diagnostic Tool

The DirectX Diagnosis tool also allows you to check what graphics card you have, in addition to a lot of other handy information if you’re trying to diagnose a display or sound problem.

Here’s how to check your graphics card with dxdiag:



Click the Start menu, type dxdiag, and press enter. Click Display. Locate the Manufacturer field to see the manufacturer of the GPU powering the first display, and the Chip Type field to see the exact GPU you have. If you have more than one display, click Display 2 to see information about the graphics card powering that display. In the second display tab, locate the Manufacturer field to see the manufacturer of the GPU powering the second display, and the Chip Type field to see the exact graphics card powering that display.

If you have a second display and more than one GPU, the second display may be powered by a different GPU. In this example, the first display is powered by the computer's integrated graphics, while the second display is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3027 card.

How Do I Find Out What Kind of Graphics Card I Have Through Windows Settings?

You can also find out what kind of graphics card you have through the Windows 11 Settings app by checking your displays. This doesn’t check the graphics card directly, but it does tell you what kind of graphics card is currently being used to power each of your displays.

Here’s how to find your graphics card in Windows 11 Settings:



Click the Start menu, type Settings, and press enter. Navigate to System > Display. Click Advanced display. Look for Display 1: Connected to … to see what graphics card is powering that display. If you have more than one monitor, click Display 1 in the upper right corner, and select Display 2. Check Display 2: Connected to … to see what graphics card is powering that display. If you have additional displays, repeat step 5 and click the display you want to check.