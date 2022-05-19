How to Find Netherite in Minecraft

Netherite is a valuable material used to craft the best Minecraft equipment. Here's how to find make, and use Netherite in Minecraft.

This information applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

Game Play

How Do I Find Netherite in Minecraft?

Blocks of Netherite don't spawn naturally in Minecraft. You must craft Netherite by smelting Ancient Debris in a Furnace. Ancient Debris is a rare material which appears only in the Nether, and it can only be mined with a Diamond Pickaxe.

Netherite Scraps can be combined with Gold Ingots to make Netherite Ingots, which in turn can be used to craft powerful Netherite weapons, tools, and armor. To save room in your inventory, you can combine 9 Netherite Ingots to make a block of Netherite.

How Do I Make Netherite in Minecraft?

Follow these steps to craft Netherite Ingots in Minecraft:

Make a Nether Portal and go through it to enter the Nether. Mine 4 Ancient Debris. Use a Diamond Pickaxe. You'll need 4 blocks per Nether Ingot. Make a Furnace and smelt Ancient Debris to make 4 Netherite Scraps.

Make 4 Gold Ingots by smelting Raw Gold in a Furnace. Make your Netherite Ingot. In a Crafting Table, combine 4 Netherite Scraps and 4 Gold Ingots. It doesn't matter how you arrange them. To make a Crafting Table, combine 4 Wood Planks. Any type of wood will do. If you want to conserve space in your inventory, combine 9 Netherite Ingots to make a block of Netherite.

Where Do I Find Ancient Debris in Minecraft?

Ancient Debris spawns deep in the Nether usually in veins of 2-3 blocks. It's most likely to appear below Y coordinate 15. To display coordinates, press F3, or go to Settings > Game > Show Coordinates (the middle number is the Y coordinate).

Be careful as you dig down since you could run into lava. It's best to dig yourself a winding stairway rather than digging straight down. Pay attention to your surroundings and make sure you can get back to your Nether Portal. It can get pretty dark, so make some torches to bring with you.



Ancient Debris has a high blast resistance, so one strategy is to use TNT to excavate it. To make TNT, arrange 4 Sand blocks and 5 Gunpowder in the pattern below.

Place the TNT on the ground and light it using Flint and Steel, then get out of the way. Most of the blocks will be destroyed, except for Obsidian and Ancient Debris. Keep blowing up blocks until you find all the Ancient Debris you need.

How Do I Craft Netherite Equipment?

To make Netherite tools, weapons, and armor, combine your Diamond equipment with a Netherite Ingot in a Smith Table. Follow these steps:

Craft a Smithing Table. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Iron Ingots in the first two boxes of the top row, then place Wood Planks in the first two boxes of the middle and bottom rows. To make Iron Ingots, smelt Iron Ore in a Furnace. Place the Diamond equipment you want to upgrade in the first box. Place a Netherite Ingot in the second box. Drag the new Netherite equipment into your inventory. Any enchantments will transfer over.

Netherite tools are faster, stronger, and more durable than their Diamond counterparts. Likewise, Netherite armor provides better protection than Diamond armor, making it especially useful for fighting Withers and the Ender Dragon. As an added bonus, all Netherite equipment floats, even in lava.

