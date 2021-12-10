What to Know On Windows laptops, open the Command Prompt and type in ipconfig/all .

. On MacBooks, you can find it in the Advanced section of the Network preference pane.

section of the preference pane. A MAC address is a unique string of numbers and letters that identifies your device on a network.

This guide will take you step by step on how to find the MAC address of your laptop, whether it's running Windows or macOS.

How Do I Find My MAC Address on My Laptop?

On a Windows laptop, the best way to find your MAC Address is through the Command Prompt.

Type CMD in the Windows search bar and select the corresponding result. In the Command Prompt window, type ipconfig/all and press Enter. Search through the list of information that appears. The string of letters and numbers next to your network adapter's Physical Address is your laptop's MAC Address. It will look something like 00:2A:C6:4B:00:44.

How to Find the MAC Address on a MacBook

If you want to find your MAC address on a MacBook, the process is a little different.

Open the Apple menu.

Select System Preferences.

Select Network.

Select Your Wi-Fi Connection, or your Ethernet connection, depending on how you're connected to the internet.

Select Advanced.

Select Hardware. From there, you should be able to view your MAC Address at the top of the window.



How Do I Find My Laptop's IP Address And MAC Address?

On Windows 10, you can find your IP Address in the exact same wealth of information the IPConfig/All command gives you. However, if you just need to find your IP Address, you can also use the command Ipconfig without the successive /all and that will tell you your device's IP address, without all the extra information, which can streamline the process.

On macOS, you can find your MAC Address in the steps above, while you can find your IP Address next to the Status part of the Network menu.



How Do I Find My Computer Name and MAC Address?

You can find your MAC address with the methods above, but finding your computer name is a little different.