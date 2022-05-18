What to Know On Amazon website: Account Name > Content & Devices > Devices > Kindle and choose one of your Kindles.

This article explains how to find the email address for your Kindle, including how to find a Kindle email address on the Amazon website, how to find it on your Kindle, and how to find it in the Kindle app.





How to Find Your Kindle Email Address on the Amazon Website

Your Kindle email address can be found in your account on the Amazon website:



Hover your mouse over your Account & Lists on the Amazon website. Click Content & Devices. Click Devices. Click Kindle. Click a Kindle when the list appears. Look for the Email: field to find the Kindle’s email.

How to Find Your Kindle Email Address on Your Kindle

If you have access to your Kindle, then you can also check its email address right on the device. This is the best way to find a Kindle email address if you have a lot of Kindles and aren’t sure what each device is named in your Amazon account.

Here’s how to find a Kindle’s email address on the Kindle:



Tap the V-shaped icon at the top of the home screen. Tap All Settings. Tap Your Account. Look for Send-to-Kindle Email, and the email will be located under that.

How to Find the Kindle Email Address in the Kindle App

If you use the Kindle app on a phone or tablet, you can also use a Kindle email address to send ebooks and documents to the app.

Here’s how to find a Kindle email address in the Kindle app:



Open the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, and tap More. Tap Settings. Look for SEND-TO-KINDLE EMAIL ADDRESS, and the email address will be located directly under that.

What Are Kindle Email Addresses For?

Every Kindle has a unique email address. When you send an email to that address, and the email contains a compatible attachment, Amazon delivers the attached file to your Kindle. This service is free, and you can use it to send both ebooks and other compatible documents. If you have a lot of ebooks you didn’t buy from Amazon, this is a good way to get them on your Kindle.



You can send up to 25 files at a time, but the total file size can’t exceed 50 MB. Compatible file types include .MOBI, .EPUB, .PDF, .DOCX, .HTM, .RTF, and .TXT. You can also send .GIF, .JPG, and .BMP images.