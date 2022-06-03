What to Know Sync your phone's contacts: Profile > See all next to Discover People . Tap Allow access .

next to . Tap . Search for profiles: Tap the Magnifying glass . Tap the search bar , enter a name, then tap See all results .

. Tap the , enter a name, then tap . Manage contacts on the Instagram website: Profile icon > Settings > Manage Contacts.

This article explains how to find contacts on Instagram using the Discover People feature. The information applies to the Instagram app for iOS and Android as well as the Instagram website.

How Do I Find Contacts on Instagram?

Here's how to sync your phone's contacts with the Instagram app so you can find and follow people you know:

Tap your Profile icon. Under Discover People, scroll right through the list of recommended contacts and tap Follow under a profile, or select See all. If prompted, tap Allow access to give the Instagram app permission to access your device's contacts. Tap Follow under a contact, or tap Connect beside Connect to Facebook if you want to search for your Facebook friends on Instagram. After you follow a contact, it will say Following under the person's name.

If you want to stop syncing your contacts with Instagram, change the app permissions on Android to deny Instagram access to your contacts.

How to Search for People on Instagram

If you don't have someone's information saved on your phone, it's also possible to search for profiles in the Instagram app:



Tap the Magnifying glass. Tap the search bar. Enter a name and choose from the options that appear, or select See all results.

How to Manage Contacts on the Instagram Website

While you can't use the Discover People feature on the Instagram website, you can still search for people and see recommended profiles to follow. On the home page, select the search bar, or select See all under Suggestions for you.

You can also manage and delete your synced contacts on the Instagram website. Select your Profile icon > Settings > Manage Contacts.

Use the Close Friends feature on Instagram to quickly share your stories with the people you interact with the most.