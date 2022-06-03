Social Media > Instagram How to Find Contacts on Instagram Allow the 'Discover People' feature to access your phonebook By Robert Earl Wells III Published on June 3, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Find Contacts on Instagram Search for People on Instagram Manage Contacts on the Instagram Website Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Sync your phone's contacts: Profile > See all next to Discover People. Tap Allow access.Search for profiles: Tap the Magnifying glass. Tap the search bar, enter a name, then tap See all results.Manage contacts on the Instagram website: Profile icon > Settings > Manage Contacts. This article explains how to find contacts on Instagram using the Discover People feature. The information applies to the Instagram app for iOS and Android as well as the Instagram website. How Do I Find Contacts on Instagram? Here's how to sync your phone's contacts with the Instagram app so you can find and follow people you know: Tap your Profile icon. Under Discover People, scroll right through the list of recommended contacts and tap Follow under a profile, or select See all. If prompted, tap Allow access to give the Instagram app permission to access your device's contacts. Tap Follow under a contact, or tap Connect beside Connect to Facebook if you want to search for your Facebook friends on Instagram. After you follow a contact, it will say Following under the person's name. If you want to stop syncing your contacts with Instagram, change the app permissions on Android to deny Instagram access to your contacts. How to Search for People on Instagram If you don't have someone's information saved on your phone, it's also possible to search for profiles in the Instagram app: Tap the Magnifying glass. Tap the search bar. Enter a name and choose from the options that appear, or select See all results. In addition to users, you can search for tags on Instagram and search for Instagram filters. How to Manage Contacts on the Instagram Website While you can't use the Discover People feature on the Instagram website, you can still search for people and see recommended profiles to follow. On the home page, select the search bar, or select See all under Suggestions for you. You can also manage and delete your synced contacts on the Instagram website. Select your Profile icon > Settings > Manage Contacts. Use the Close Friends feature on Instagram to quickly share your stories with the people you interact with the most. FAQ How do I disconnect contacts from Instagram? In the app, select your Profile picture > More (three lines) > Settings > Account > Contact Syncing and turn off the switch. Alternatively, you can remove permissions from your phone's settings app. How do I stop my contacts from finding me on Instagram? If you're in someone's contacts, you can't stop them from finding you if they sync their info with Instagram. You can control who sees your feed by making it private, however. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit