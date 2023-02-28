What to Know Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi > Internet > Your Wi-Fi network > Share , password is under QR code.

This article explains how to find your Wi-Fi password on Android, including how to see the password for any Wi-Fi network you’ve connected to previously.

How to See the Password for a Wi-Fi Network on Android

If your device is running Android version 10 or newer, and the operating system hasn’t been tweaked significantly by the manufacturer, you can check the password for any Wi-Fi network pretty easily. This method works for Google Pixel phones and many other manufacturers like Motorola, Nokia, and LG, along with any other phone without a customized wireless connection menu.

Here’s how to see a Wi-Fi password on Android:



Open Settings, and tap Network & internet. Tap Internet. Depending on your phone, you may need to navigate to Settings > Network & internet, Settings > Wi-Fi, or something similar. You can also type Wi-Fi into the Settings search field. Tap the gear icon next to your Wi-Fi network. If you want to check a different network, scroll down and tap Saved networks, then tap the network you want to check. Tap Share. Provide your fingerprint, PIN, or other authentication method if required. The password is on the next screen. This screen also contains a QR code. Scanning this code with another device will allow it to connect to the Wi-Fi network without entering the password manually.

How to Find a Wi-Fi Password on Samsung Galaxy Devices

You can also check a saved Wi-Fi password on a Samsung phone, but it’s more complicated than stock Android. Samsung uses its own One UI on top of the Android operating system, so a lot of things look and act differently from other Android devices.

In this case, you need to create a QR code to share your current Wi-Fi network and then scan the QR code.



This process only works for the network you are currently connected to. You can’t check a stored password for a Wi-Fi network on a Samsung device if you aren’t connected to the network.

Here’s how to find the Wi-Fi password of your current Wi-Fi network on Samsung phones:

Open Settings > Connections. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap the gear icon next to your current Wi-Fi network. Tap QR code. Tap Save as image. Open the image in Google Photos or Google Lens. Use Google Lens to read the QR code and display the password. If Lens doesn’t display the password, try adjusting the part of the image that it’s looking at by tapping or dragging.

Can You Find the Wi-Fi Password On Older Android Devices?

There’s no way to view your Wi-Fi password on devices running Android 9 and older unless the device is rooted. The feature that allows you to generate a QR code to share a Wi-Fi network, and view the password, was introduced with Android 10. Passwords stored in older versions of Android are protected by encryption, and without the QR code feature, there’s no way to simply see the password to a Wi-Fi network.

If you have a phone with Android 9 or older, and the phone has been rooted, you can download an app from Google Play to display your Wi-Fi password. To find an app that can perform this function, search Google Play for Wi-Fi Password Viewer.

While phones running unrooted Android 9 and earlier can’t display Wi-Fi passwords or generate QR codes to share a Wi-Fi network, they can still read QR codes. That means you can generate a QR code on a phone with a newer version of Android, then read the code using Google Lens on the older phone to connect it to Wi-Fi. However, there’s still no way for the older phone to display the Wi-Fi password.

