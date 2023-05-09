Finally, You Can Use Your iPad With Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are headed to the iPad, along with their full suits of video and music editing tools.

Adobe's Final Cut Pro (for video) and Logic Pro (for audio) editing software are making their way to the iPad. With new touch interfaces and support for multi-touch.

Apple

Final Cut Pro for the iPad offers the same video editing tools as its computer-based counterpart but embraces the iPad's touchscreen interface. A 'jog wheel' has been added to make navigating through and editing projects smoother, while edits can be made with simple taps and other gestures. Apple Pencil users can also write or draw on top of video with Live Drawing, while M2 iPads can use the Pencil's hover capabilities for timeline skimming and previews.

A Pro Camera mode has also been added that allows for on-site recording via the iPad's built-in camera—complete with details on audio and recording time. Manual controls for various camera settings like focus and white balance are also accessible, and multi-cam video editing lets you sync and edit multiple camera clips.

Apple

Logic Pro also gets a multi-touch control scheme, which can be used to scroll, zoom, play digital instruments from inside your project, and more. A more personalized interface is also an option, with configurable 'Plug-in Tiles' letting you keep the tools you use most often at the forefront. And a new sound browser will display all of Logic Pro's patches, presets, samples, etc., in one place—dynamically filtered (and you can tap to preview each one) to help you find what you need.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available for iPadOS 16.4 and newer starting Tuesday, May 23, each with a free one-month trial and a $4.99 monthly or $49 yearly subscription. Logic Pro will require an iPad using an A12 Bionic chip or newer, while Final Cut Pro will need an iPad with an M1 chip or later.