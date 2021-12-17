What to Know Look up the serial number using the wmic bios get serialnumber command then research this using Google.

command then research this using Google. Check the BIOS version and date using the systeminfo command.

command. Look for the Original Install Date for Windows in systeminfo results.

If you're considering upgrading your computer or wondering if your computer is still under warranty, you're going to need to know how old your computer is. Thankfully, there are several ways to do this and none of them are overly complicated.

How to Tell How Old Your Computer Is

The following methods for finding out how old your computer is will work for any Windows computer unless stated otherwise.

