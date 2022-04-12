News > Streaming FIFA+ Streams Thousands of New & Archived Games for Free Along with news coverage and original video content By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 12, 2022 12:11PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has just launched its own digital streaming platform, dubbed FIFA+, which aims to provide loads of football/soccer content for free. If you like to keep up on your football/soccer games, FIFA's new FIFA+ streaming platform might make that a little easier for you. According to FIFA's press release, the service will provide streams of thousands of games throughout 2022, along with many added bonuses. FIFA So what do you actually get with FIFA+? Assuming it makes good on its promises, you'll have access to thousands of live games throughout the year, as well as FIFA's entire archive of Men's and Women's World Cup footage. It's also touting a new feed that will be updated daily from around the world, including some interactive elements like fan polls and quizzes. FIFA Original content—documentaries, short videos, talk shows, and more—are also on offer, starting with a handful of videos and series and expanding throughout the year. Captains: Season 1 is an eight-part series about captains trying to get their teams to the 2022 World Cup; Icons comprises five separate episodes, with each one highlighting a different "game-changer" for women's football/soccer, and so forth. FIFA+ is launching today for web and mobile devices (additional connected device support is coming "soon"), with plans to split stream coverage between men's, women's, and youth games. English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish languages are currently supported, with six more unspecified languages being added in June. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit