What to Know On TV remote, press fast-forward or right directional button. On Hulu mobile/desktop, drag progress bar or tap 10-second forward icon.

or directional button. On Hulu mobile/desktop, drag or tap icon. To skip commercials on recorded content, sign up for the Enhanced DVR add-on from Account > Manage Add-ons .

add-on from > . You can’t fast forward live TV.

This article walks you through how to fast forward on Hulu. Learn how you can use this feature when watching recorded and on-demand content.



How Do You Fast Forward on Hulu?

Use the directional pad or fast-forward buttons on a TV remote or the playback options in the Hulu mobile or desktop apps to skip ahead.



Fast Forward From the Hulu TV App

In addition to the fast-forward button, you can use the directional pad on your TV remote to fast forward on Hulu.



Press the fast-forward button on your remote once to advance by the default number of seconds.

Press fast-forward additional times to increase the fast-forwarding speed. For example, Hulu on Roku defaults to a rate of x4 (four seconds) at a time on the first tap and increases to x32 (32 seconds) with further presses of the fast-forward button.

Use the right button on your TV remote’s directional pad to fast forward in fixed increments. The default speed is typically 10 to 15 seconds ahead.

Alternatively, press and hold the right button on the directional pad to skip ahead rapidly in 10- to 15-second bursts.



Fast Forward on Hulu Mobile and Desktop

Fast forwarding from the Hulu mobile or web apps offers less control over time increments but can be easier and quicker to use.

Click or tap and drag the indicator on the progress bar to the right until you reach your preferred stopping point.

If you want to move ahead in smaller blocks of time, select the 10-second forward icon below the playback bar.

If you're using a computer, select the playback bar and press the forward arrow on your keyboard to move ahead 10 seconds at a time.



If you’ve set up Hulu with Google Home or Alexa, you can issue a voice command such as, “Alexa, skip forward 20 seconds” or “OK Google, fast forward 2 minutes.”

Does Hulu Allow You to Fast Forward?

Hulu allows fast forwarding across all of its plans, though the freedom of what you can skip depends on your subscription. With a Hulu (No Ads) plan, you can fast forward everything in the streaming library because there are no ads.



If you have a Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscription, you can fast forward many on-demand series and movies. Most content from add-on services such as HBO Max or Showtime lacks ads. However, some content outside of the Hulu library comes with ad breaks due to streaming rights restrictions.



How Come I Can’t Fast Forward on Hulu?

Certain content on Hulu comes with ad breaks that aren't skippable, regardless of whether you have a Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan. The ads might appear at the beginning of playback or specific intervals throughout the content.



While you can’t always tell whether a program comes with ads by browsing the title, these helpful clues can alert you to expect ad breaks and fast forwarding limits:

Any shows on the Hulu No Ads exceptions list include commercials you can’t fast forward past.

Episodes aired that day might not yet be available for ad-free on-demand streaming.

Live TV is off-limits to fast forwarding, no matter your subscription tier.



Can You Fast Forward While Streaming?

You can fast forward while streaming recently aired episodes (usually the day after) and many ad-free movies from the Hulu library. You can also enjoy interruption-free streaming with a no-ads subscription.



While you can’t skip ahead when streaming live content, one way to work around fast-forwarding limits on live TV is to upgrade to the Enhanced DVR feature on top of your live TV plan. To do that:



Log in to Hulu from a web browser and go to Account.

Go to Your Subscription > Manage Add-ons.

Select the + (Plus) beside Enhanced Cloud DVR to change it to a checkmark.

Click Review Changes > Submit to upgrade DVR on your Hulu plan. Now you can fast forward as you please past any recorded commercials.

New to Hulu DVR? Browse our guide to using Hulu DVR to learn how to record live content.