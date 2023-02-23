News > Social Media Facebook’s New Penalty System Is Less Harsh but More Informative Though extreme infractions will still receive bans By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 11:42AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Facebook is making another readjustment to its penalty system for rule-violating posts, with the intention of giving users more details about why something is being removed. Social media platforms regularly play host to questionable content—either as user-made posts or comments—which is why they have content rules and enforcement policies in the first place. And after some self-reflection (with the help of an internal Oversight Board), Facebook is adjusting how it punishes those violations. Maskot / Getty Images By Facebook's estimation, the new policy will result in fewer immediate account bans that the company believes are often too aggressive for what it says might have been a "mistake." So rather than sending someone to "Facebook jail" for what might have been a poor choice of words, the post or comment will simply be removed, and the user will receive a warning. That warning will include details about what, exactly, led to the removal decision in the first place in the hopes of coaching users and preventing future violations. Though Facebook still intends to come down hard on major violations (i.e., posts that include child exploitation, non-medical drug sales, etc.). Facebook Lighter penalties don't mean repeat offenders are off the hook. Facebook will also increase the severity of consequences for seven or more strikes, saying it offers a better balance when dealing with unintentional violations versus intentional ones. Facebook also hopes that not blocking some posts will make it easier to discern policy violation patterns to identify and deal with problematic accounts faster. These changes to the penalty system begin rolling out today, with Facebook stating that it will continue to analyze and adapt enforcement policies over time. Though, how consistently Facebook follows through with this new approach remains to be seen, as the platform doesn't have the best track record when it comes to moderation. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit