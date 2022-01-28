News > Social Media Facebook Messenger’s Got Some New End-to-End Encryption Updates Along with screenshot notifications, message forwarding, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 28, 2022 11:18AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Several updates focusing on end-to-end encryption have come to Facebook's Messenger app, intended to improve safety and privacy when connecting with friends or family. Facebook's Messenger app now supports end-to-end encryption for group chats and calls and many other features, thanks to its latest update. While the feature was previously introduced in August 2021, it was only available for one-on-one communication. Facebook In addition to being able to encrypt chats with more people, the update also includes other privacy and security improvements. Screenshot notifications will let you know if someone takes a screenshot of your messages, keeping you informed of what other users might be doing without your knowledge. You can also reply directly to specific messages in your group chats, and you're able to see an indicator for when someone is typing. Verified badges are also being included in group chats, so you can tell if an account is the real deal. Facebook The app has also received a few non-safety or privacy-related additions like message reactions, message forwarding, and the ability to edit photos and videos before you send them. And if you see any photos or videos you like in the chat, you can save them to your device—though Facebook doesn't mention notifications for someone saving your media. Most of the new features for the Messenger app are available to use now, though screenshot notifications are planned to arrive "in the coming weeks." Also worth noting, if you intend to take advantage of end-to-end encryption, you'll have to manually enable it first. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit