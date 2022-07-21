News > Social Media Facebook Gives Back the Chronological Timeline But you have to work for it By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2022 01:43PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Facebook revealed a new Feeds tab that finally brings back a chronological timeline view—but it still defaults to an algorithm-driven "personalized" feed every time you open the app. The change from a chronological timeline to Facebook's current algorithmically curated feed frustrated users who preferred to only see posts from their friends or family. Many have continued to look for ways to adjust their feeds into something more relevant to their interests. Or at least something that lets them see what their friends are posting. But now chronological feeds are finally back—sort of. franckreporter / Getty Images As part of this, Facebook has introduced a new Feeds tab that allows you to choose what you see in the app. Feeds will let you sidestep the Home timeline with one tap, pulling up a small list of other feeds you can control yourself. And with no promoted posts, according to Facebook. From there, you can cycle through feeds focusing on your friends, pages you follow, designated favorites, and more. Facebook However, the default Home timeline will remain a prominent feature, and you'll see it when you open the app. There doesn't appear to be a way to make your choice of feed options the default view. The new Feeds tab hasn't made its way onto the Facebook app just yet, but according to Zuckerberg's announcement, it should be launching later today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit