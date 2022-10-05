News > Social Media Facebook Gets New Controls to Boost the Content You Like Now you can influence the algorithm By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 11:24AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Meta has announced some new tools to give users more control over and customization for their Facebook feed. Facebook can be a murky hellscape at times. You never know what sort of post that one guy from middle school is about to lay on you. But these newly announced features give you increased control over the algorithm to limit the kinds of posts that appear in your feed. Meta At the heart of this update are 'Show more' and 'Show less' buttons, which are new displayed on certain posts. Show more increases the ranking score for that post and any posts like it, so you'll shine a spotlight on the stuff you like. The reverse is true for Show less, which allows you to reduce the types of posts you don't like. The people or groups you adjusted are not alerted to any changes, so your relatives can carry on with their hot takes. Facebook's all-knowing artificial intelligence algorithm, however, is alerted, and the company says this will make it "smarter and more responsive." The feature is rolling out now but is currently only being tested on some posts. Look for the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner for the buttons to check if an individual post has access to Show more and Show less. Additionally, Meta says they will soon incorporate these tools into Reel posts, so you can throw down the gauntlet on that cooking video you hate. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit