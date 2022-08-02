News > Computers ExpressVPN Gets a Boost on M1 and M2 Macs It still works well on Intel-based Macs, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 12:30PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The latest version of ExpressVPN has been built to better integrate with Silicon-based Macs, resulting in several performance enhancements. If you use ExpressVPN on an M1 or M2 Mac, you should consider downloading the newest update because this one is designed to work as seamlessly as possible with Apple Silicon systems. As ExpressVPN describes it, many third-party apps have to be filtered through Rosetta 2 to run on M1 and M2 hardware, which can result in lower performance. ExpressVPN This new update allows ExpressVPN to work in an M1 or M2 system directly without needing to pass through Rosetta first. Something the company states will improve reliability, boost performance and speed, and be less of a drain on the battery. Compared to running an earlier version of ExpressVPN, that is. The update won't actually make the Mac itself run faster or anything like that. It's also important to remember that these performance improvements apply to M1 and M2 Macs, specifically. If you use an older Mac with an Intel chip, you probably won't see much (if any) change in how your computer runs when ExpressVPN is in use. undefined undefined / Getty Images ExpressVPN v11.5.0 is available for Mac now, and you can update it at your earliest convenience. While this latest version is designed to work best on Silicon-based Apple hardware, it does support Intel-based Macs and should work as well as the previous iteration. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit