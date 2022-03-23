Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Exit a Book on Your Kindle Paperwhite How to close a book on your Paperwhite By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android What to Know Tap the top of the screen to open the drop-down menu. In the drop-down menu, tap the back arrow. This article explains how to exit a book on a Kindle Paperwhite. How Do You Close a Book on a Kindle Paperwhite? The Kindle Paperwhite only has one physical button, and there’s no visible on-screen interface after you open a book. Instead of a visible interface with buttons to tap, everything is accomplished by tapping or swiping specific parts of the touchscreen. The option to close your book and return to the home screen is accessed by tapping the top part of the screen while your book is open. You can also close a book on a Kindle Paperwhite by restarting the device, as your Kindle will not reopen your book after restarting. Here’s how to close a book on a Kindle Paperwhite: With a book open on your Kindle Paperwhite, tap the top of the screen. Tap the back arrow. If you opened the book from the home screen, you will see a back arrow and Home. If you opened it from the library, you will see a back arrow and Library. The book will close, and you’ll be returned to the home screen or library. If you tap the book again in the future, you’ll return to the same place you left off. Why Can’t I Close My Book on Kindle Paperwhite? When you finished reading a book on some older versions of the Kindle, you would be presented with options to rate or share the book, or return to the Kindle home screen. If you’re used to reading one book at a time, and closing your book to start a new one through that method, understand it's no longer an option. When you finish reading a book on a Kindle Paperwhite, you need to tap the top of the screen to open the drop-down menu, and then select Home from there. Tapping the top of the screen and swiping down from the top of the screen will open different menus. If you swipe down, you won’t see the home option. You need to tap the top of the screen and not swipe. FAQ How do I delete a book from a Kindle Paperwhite? To remove a Kindle Paperwhite book, first find its cover image on the Home page. Tap and hold it until a menu appears, and then select Remove from Device. How do I return a Kindle book? You have seven days from purchase to return a Kindle book. Go to the Your Orders page and select the Digital Orders tab. Click Return for Refund next to the book. Choose a reason, and then choose Return for Refund, Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit