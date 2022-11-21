Even More Tracks Will Arrive For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Very Soon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is almost halfway through its Booster Course DLC, with eight more tracks set to release very soon.

Fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been getting a steady stream of bonus tracks since the Booster Course DLC launched earlier this year, which continues with this upcoming third batch. And you won't have to wait very long to get rubber on the road (or wood, or... light bridge?), either.

Nintendo

Once this third wave is out, players will have a total of 24 tracks that weren't initially included in the game, with another 24 planned to release in three more waves up through the end of 2023. As with previous waves of the ongoing Booster Course DLC, wave three is comprised of eight tracks in total (probably because "Mario Kart 8")—all of which pull from various releases over the years.



Peach Gardens represents Mario Kart DS, and both Rock Mountain and series mainstay Rainbow Road make an appearance on behalf of Mario Kart 7 for the 3DS. Boo Lake stands in for Mario Kart Super Circuit on the GBA, while Mario Kart Wii is supplying Maple Threeway. And the three remaining tracks—Berlin Byways, London Loop, and Merry Mountain—are all pulled from the mobile-only Mario Kart Tour.

You can test your skills on the third wave of Booster Course tracks starting Wednesday, December 7th. The DLC will be free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers ($49.99 per year) or available through the Booster Course Pass ($24.99).