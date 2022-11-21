News > Gaming Even More Tracks Will Arrive For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Very Soon And still more are on the way By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 12:46PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is almost halfway through its Booster Course DLC, with eight more tracks set to release very soon. Fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been getting a steady stream of bonus tracks since the Booster Course DLC launched earlier this year, which continues with this upcoming third batch. And you won't have to wait very long to get rubber on the road (or wood, or... light bridge?), either. Nintendo Once this third wave is out, players will have a total of 24 tracks that weren't initially included in the game, with another 24 planned to release in three more waves up through the end of 2023. As with previous waves of the ongoing Booster Course DLC, wave three is comprised of eight tracks in total (probably because "Mario Kart 8")—all of which pull from various releases over the years. Peach Gardens represents Mario Kart DS, and both Rock Mountain and series mainstay Rainbow Road make an appearance on behalf of Mario Kart 7 for the 3DS. Boo Lake stands in for Mario Kart Super Circuit on the GBA, while Mario Kart Wii is supplying Maple Threeway. And the three remaining tracks—Berlin Byways, London Loop, and Merry Mountain—are all pulled from the mobile-only Mario Kart Tour. You can test your skills on the third wave of Booster Course tracks starting Wednesday, December 7th. The DLC will be free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers ($49.99 per year) or available through the Booster Course Pass ($24.99). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit