Even Better Photos Are Now Possible With Your Samsung Galaxy S22

Your Samsung Galaxy S22's photos are getting an upgrade with an improved Expert RAW app and an all-new Camera Assistant app.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series photographers (and photo enthusiasts) can do even more with their shots now, thanks to an Expert RAW update and a new Camera Assistant. Between the two, Samsung believes you'll be able to create even more professional-looking images straight from your phone.

Expert RAW's changes include two new options: Astrophoto and Multiple exposures. With Astrophoto, you can further enhance night photography via AI to make the stars in the night sky pop. And Multiple exposures does exactly what it says: lets you overlay multiple photos on top of each other for more artistic and abstract imagery.

Camera Assistant, on the other hand, gives you more control over the things you do or don't want more control over. You can toggle many automated camera features on or off through the app, depending on your preference and whatever you believe the shot requires.

Turn off Auto lens switching so you can use whichever kind of lens you want for a given photo. Prevent the Camera app from timing out due to inactivity. Choose to have your phone snap one, three, five, or seven consecutive photos after the photo timer counts down.

The updated version of Expert RAW and the new Camera Assistant app are out now for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series phones that run One UI 5 or later. However, Samsung notes that the rollout may take longer depending on your region, phone model, and service provider.