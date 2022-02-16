News > Computers Eve Shows off Its First Glossy Gaming Monitor The company is working with LG to boost display quality By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 16, 2022 12:50PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Display manufacturer Eve is showing its latest project, a glossy gaming monitor, which it claims to be the first of its kind. The new display, known as Project Spectrum, takes Eve’s 4K Spectrum and Quad HD Spectrum models and adds a layer of glossy coating over the screens to reduce glare and present a higher quality picture. Eve The company states the glossy coating requires a lot of research and testing on the polarizer, which is the outer layer of the display. The coating can also only be added with special manufacturing tools, so Eve is working with LG, who has the right assembly line to make glossy monitors a reality. Eve will share more details later, but based on the information available, glossy monitors can make a big difference. For one, glossy monitors allow for more vibrant colors and deeper blacks. The coating also cleans up any haze on a screen and makes the display pop. Eve This reduced haziness allows for sharp-looking text as well. In a post from 2021, Eve demonstrated how little the glossy screen reflects light, with the reflection rate going as low as 2 percent. But Eve's claim that its glossy monitor is totally unique is a bit of stretch. Glossy displays have been around for years now and exist on laptops and TVs, but it's not seen very often on gaming monitors. Impressive as it may be, Project Spectrum is still in the works, as it requires further testing before an official launch. Eve told its community to stay tuned for more details, presumably regarding a release date and pricing. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit