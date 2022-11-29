News > Internet & Security Eufy Security Cameras Reportedly Sending Private Video to Cloud Without Consent The images even include facial recognition By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 01:54PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Eufy and parent company Anker are in a bit of hot water at the moment, as prominent engineers and users have discovered the Eufy Doorbell Dual camera has been sending footage to the cloud without user consent. The Linus Media Group team shared a video on the subject after being inundated by user requests and noted that the images shared to the company’s cloud server are not only high-definition but also tagged with facial recognition. In other words, the images include the subject’s identity. Tobias Tullius / Unsplash It has been suggested that the cameras also send a snapshot of the feed before the photo was taken to the cloud, which is a significant privacy risk. Information security consultant Paul Moore is one of the engineers who experienced this issue first-hand and has been in a back-and-forth with Eufy. Moore says the company is aware of the issue but downplayed its severity, saying that the photos are sent to the cloud but are also password-protected. It is worth noting that the fine print affiliated with the camera-in-question (Video Doorbell Dual) notes that the cameras don't even support cloud storage and are protected by bank-grade (AES-128) encryption, Eufy’s website doubles down on this, saying that photos will not be sent to the cloud. Moore also notes that the images were available on Eufy’s cloud servers even after being deleted locally. He even deleted his account but was still able to access the stored footage. He is currently in talks with the company’s legal department as they work to resolve these issues. The story doesn’t end there. Another user reports that you can remotely start a stream and watch the unencrypted live feeds without authentication. Lifewire has reached out to Anker and Eufy via phone and email and has not received a response. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit