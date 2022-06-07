News > Phones EU Declares: It’s USB-C Charging or Nothing Apple’s Lightning port may be in trouble By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 7, 2022 12:31PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Digging around for just the right charger can take the better part of an afternoon, but Europe is putting an end to this particular 21st-century gripe. After a decade of debate, the EU has released legislation dictating that USB-C chargers become the mandatory standard for smartphones by 2024, as announced by a press release from the European Parliament. EU Parliament This legislation includes Apple products, potentially forcing the company to swap out its proprietary Lightning port with a standard USB-C port moving forward. In addition to smartphones, the ruling also applies to other gadgets like tablets, e-readers, cameras, gaming consoles, and more. Laptops are also in the crosshairs of this ruling, but with a later and undefined time frame for compliance. "European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device," said European Parliament's rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba. "Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics." This legislation also includes language to coordinate fast-charging standards as an attempt to address future concerns beyond 2024. The ruling still needs to be formally approved by the EU Parliament and Council, but this appears to be something of a formality. The EU estimates that this legislation will save consumers €250 per year on "unnecessary charger purchases” and eliminate 11,000 tons of e-waste every year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit