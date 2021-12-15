News > Phones Erase Your Locked Device Without a Computer in iOS 15.2 As long as it's connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2021 11:06AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More A new feature added in iOS 15.2 makes it possible to reset your iPhone or iPad from the lock screen without the need for a computer—so long as you still have an internet connection. iOS 15.2 is upon us, bringing several new features with it, including one that will let you erase and reset your locked iOS device directly from the lock screen. Previously, resetting a locked iPhone or iPad would require putting it into DFU mode and connecting it to a Mac or PC to complete the process. Now, so long as the device is connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network, you can perform a reset directly. Apple According to Apple, you'll need to have iOS 15.2 installed, be connected to the internet, and have your Apple ID and password handy (or memorized). Once you've attempted, and failed, to unlock your phone a few times, 'Security Lockout' will appear on the screen and ask you to try again later. It will also display an 'Erase iPhone' or 'Erase iPad' option, depending on the device you're using, which you can tap to start the process. PeopleImages / Getty Images It's important to remember that you won't be able to reset your iOS device using this method if it's not connected to the internet, or if you can't enter the correct Apple ID information. In which case you'll have to use the more classic reset method of going into DFU mode and connecting to a computer. If you haven't already, you can download iOS 15.2 right now on compatible iOS devices. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit