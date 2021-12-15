Erase Your Locked Device Without a Computer in iOS 15.2

A new feature added in iOS 15.2 makes it possible to reset your iPhone or iPad from the lock screen without the need for a computer—so long as you still have an internet connection.

iOS 15.2 is upon us, bringing several new features with it, including one that will let you erase and reset your locked iOS device directly from the lock screen. Previously, resetting a locked iPhone or iPad would require putting it into DFU mode and connecting it to a Mac or PC to complete the process. Now, so long as the device is connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network, you can perform a reset directly.

According to Apple, you'll need to have iOS 15.2 installed, be connected to the internet, and have your Apple ID and password handy (or memorized).

Once you've attempted, and failed, to unlock your phone a few times, 'Security Lockout' will appear on the screen and ask you to try again later. It will also display an 'Erase iPhone' or 'Erase iPad' option, depending on the device you're using, which you can tap to start the process.

It's important to remember that you won't be able to reset your iOS device using this method if it's not connected to the internet, or if you can't enter the correct Apple ID information. In which case you'll have to use the more classic reset method of going into DFU mode and connecting to a computer.

If you haven't already, you can download iOS 15.2 right now on compatible iOS devices.