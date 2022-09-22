Epson’s New Gaming Projector Promises a Great Picture With Less Lag

Epson's new gaming-focused projector is set to bring your favorite video games to the biggest space in your house: your wall.

The latest addition to Epson's Home Cinema 2000-series of projectors is the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector, and its main function is to play video games. Though it can, of course, be used to watch TV and movies—either through an HDMI connection to another device or by streaming through the built-in Android TV.

Epson

As the full name implies, the Home Cinema 2350 can project in 4K Pro UHD to give you video that's clear, sharp, and runs smoothly. The company claims it's capable of handling games played at up to 120 frames-per-second, at 1080p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, or 60Hz when in 4K. Epson also says the Home Cinema 2350 offers sub-20 millisecond input lag—which puts it slightly behind the optimal sub-16 millisecond lag for high-end monitors.

Epson

Each Home Cinema 2350 also includes a built-in bass-reflex speaker (10 W), as well as support for Bluetooth audio devices, but there's a catch. Due to the nature of these kinds of projector connections, the speaker and Bluetooth audio is limited to what you watch through the on board Android TV. The integrated audio features won't work with devices that are connected via HDMI, so you'll need to get your sound through a different speaker setup or directly from the connected device.

The Home Cinema 2350 Projector is available now directly through Epson and select (unspecified) retailers for $1299.99, though there's currently no Add to Cart option for Epson's listing.

