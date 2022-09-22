News > Gaming Epson’s New Gaming Projector Promises a Great Picture With Less Lag And it comes with Amazon TV built-in By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 12:19PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Epson's new gaming-focused projector is set to bring your favorite video games to the biggest space in your house: your wall. The latest addition to Epson's Home Cinema 2000-series of projectors is the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector, and its main function is to play video games. Though it can, of course, be used to watch TV and movies—either through an HDMI connection to another device or by streaming through the built-in Android TV. Epson As the full name implies, the Home Cinema 2350 can project in 4K Pro UHD to give you video that's clear, sharp, and runs smoothly. The company claims it's capable of handling games played at up to 120 frames-per-second, at 1080p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, or 60Hz when in 4K. Epson also says the Home Cinema 2350 offers sub-20 millisecond input lag—which puts it slightly behind the optimal sub-16 millisecond lag for high-end monitors. Epson Each Home Cinema 2350 also includes a built-in bass-reflex speaker (10 W), as well as support for Bluetooth audio devices, but there's a catch. Due to the nature of these kinds of projector connections, the speaker and Bluetooth audio is limited to what you watch through the on board Android TV. The integrated audio features won't work with devices that are connected via HDMI, so you'll need to get your sound through a different speaker setup or directly from the connected device. The Home Cinema 2350 Projector is available now directly through Epson and select (unspecified) retailers for $1299.99, though there's currently no Add to Cart option for Epson's listing. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit