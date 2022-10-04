News > Smart & Connected Life Epson Releases EcoTank Cartridge-Free Printer With Two Years' Worth of Ink That makes this an affordable tank-style printer By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 01:22PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Epson launched a budget-friendly entry in its popular line of tank-based printers today, the EcoTank ET-2400. The company has been at the forefront of cartridge-free printing for years, helping consumers save money on endless cartridge replacements. The ET-2400 brings these savings to the next level by lowering the barrier for entry for ink tank printing to $250. Epson has long been looking for that magic price point to lure consumers away from ultra-cheap cartridge-based printers. Epson The printer has a proprietary Micro Piezo Heat-Free print head for sharp text and accurate color reproductions across multiple paper types. It is also a multi-function printer, with a dedicated onboard scanning bed and copier. It has Bluetooth for wireless printing and an integrated microphone for issuing simple voice commands. Like most Epson printers, this model integrates with the company’s Smart Panel app for printing from smart devices and for creating unique designs and templates. The ET-2400 comes with a tank and enough ink to last two years of regular printing. As a matter of fact, Epson says a single tank is equivalent to 90 ink cartridges. At an average price of $15 per ink cartridge, the savings will certainly add up, though that is par for the course with all tank-based printers. Epson’s latest EcoTank printer is available now, but only for a limited time. Additionally, you can only get this printer at Walmart and Target. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit