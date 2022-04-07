News > Gaming Epic Games and Lego Partner up to Create a Kid-Friendly Metaverse An ‘exciting and playful future’ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 7, 2022 11:49AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More If you were worried your kids might miss out on the all-encompassing and, uh, totally nebulous metaverse, fret no longer. Epic Games, makers of Fortnite, and The Lego Group have teamed up to design and develop a metaverse destination specifically for children, as noted in an official press release. The creation of this family-friendly sector of the new internet is still in its nascent stages, but the companies promise a "long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse." Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images The press release touts Epic's recent acquisition of SuperAwesome, a company known for developing a suite of tools offering kid-safe digital services. "Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration, and communication through digital experiences," wrote Lego CEO Neils B. Christiansen. As mentioned, specific details are scarce, but the companies have set some ground rules regarding child safety. According to Epic and Lego, this new digital space will prioritize safety and well-being, safeguard children's privacy, and "empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience." Epic Games That's a tall order, but Lego has been entertaining kids for nearly 100 years, and in 2016 launched the first fully-live moderated social app for children, Lego Life. They also worked with UNICEF to develop the Digital Child Safety Policy, an industry-standard for digital services aimed at kids. As for Epic's bona-fides, the company recently made its parent verification software free for all game and content developers to help keep kids safe online. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit