Epic Games and Lego Partner up to Create a Kid-Friendly Metaverse

An ‘exciting and playful future’

By
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
News Reporter
  • Florida State University
Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2022 11:49AM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

If you were worried your kids might miss out on the all-encompassing and, uh, totally nebulous metaverse, fret no longer. 

Epic Games, makers of Fortnite, and The Lego Group have teamed up to design and develop a metaverse destination specifically for children, as noted in an official press release. The creation of this family-friendly sector of the new internet is still in its nascent stages, but the companies promise a "long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse."

Lego enthusiasts attend the Bricklive at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Center on July 20, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The press release touts Epic's recent acquisition of SuperAwesome, a company known for developing a suite of tools offering kid-safe digital services. 

"Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration, and communication through digital experiences," wrote Lego CEO Neils B. Christiansen. 

As mentioned, specific details are scarce, but the companies have set some ground rules regarding child safety. According to Epic and Lego, this new digital space will prioritize safety and well-being, safeguard children's privacy, and "empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience."

Epic and Lego Metaverse

Epic Games

That's a tall order, but Lego has been entertaining kids for nearly 100 years, and in 2016 launched the first fully-live moderated social app for children, Lego Life. They also worked with UNICEF to develop the Digital Child Safety Policy, an industry-standard for digital services aimed at kids. 

As for Epic's bona-fides, the company recently made its parent verification software free for all game and content developers to help keep kids safe online.

Was this page helpful?