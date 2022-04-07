Epic Games and Lego Partner up to Create a Kid-Friendly Metaverse

If you were worried your kids might miss out on the all-encompassing and, uh, totally nebulous metaverse, fret no longer.

Epic Games, makers of Fortnite, and The Lego Group have teamed up to design and develop a metaverse destination specifically for children, as noted in an official press release. The creation of this family-friendly sector of the new internet is still in its nascent stages, but the companies promise a "long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse."

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The press release touts Epic's recent acquisition of SuperAwesome, a company known for developing a suite of tools offering kid-safe digital services.

"Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration, and communication through digital experiences," wrote Lego CEO Neils B. Christiansen.

As mentioned, specific details are scarce, but the companies have set some ground rules regarding child safety. According to Epic and Lego, this new digital space will prioritize safety and well-being, safeguard children's privacy, and "empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience."

Epic Games

That's a tall order, but Lego has been entertaining kids for nearly 100 years, and in 2016 launched the first fully-live moderated social app for children, Lego Life. They also worked with UNICEF to develop the Digital Child Safety Policy, an industry-standard for digital services aimed at kids.

As for Epic's bona-fides, the company recently made its parent verification software free for all game and content developers to help keep kids safe online.

