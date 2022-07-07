How to Enable Secure Boot to Install Windows 11

What to Know Access your UEFI/BIOS during startup using your system's specific key.

Search for Secure Boot among Security and Boot menus and set it to Enable .

among and menus and set it to . You should now be able to proceed with your Windows 11 install.

This article explains how to enable Secure Boot in your UEFI/BIOS so you can proceed with installing Windows 11.



How Do I Enable Secure Boot?

The most straightforward way to enable Secure Boot is to do so through the UEFI/BIOS. It's typically listed as one of the many options within the BIOS, so you can enable it simply by turning it on.

Startup, or restart your PC or laptop, and as soon as it starts to power on, repeatedly press the keyboard command to enter the UEFI/BIOS. This is specific to your motherboard or system manufacturer, so the actual key can vary, but common ways include Del, F2, F10, F11, and F12. For specific instructions on how to access the UEFI/BIOS, refer to your motherboard or system manual, or check your manufacturer's website. You can also use the Windows Boot Manager if you prefer. If your UEFI/BIOS has a limited and advanced mode, switch to the Advanced mode. Look for a tab at the top of the screen for Boot, or Security. The Secure Boot option is likely within one of those menus. The motherboard being used for the purpose of this guide and the screenshots is an ASROCK B450M Pro 4. It has both a Security and Boot section, with the Secure Boot option being located in the Security menu. The location of Secure Boot in your UEFI/BIOS may vary. Look through the list of options in the current tab you're searching for until you find the Secure Boot option. If you can toggle it directly, select it, and select Enable. Alternatively, if Secure Boot has its own submenu, navigate to that first, before selecting to enable it. If your UEFI/BIOS has a shortcut key for saving changes, press it. Alternatively, navigate to the Save and Exit tab, and select Save. When you are satisfied that Secure Boot has been enabled, press the shortcut key to save and exit, or alternatively, navigate to the Save and Exit menu (or equivalent) and select Save and Exit. If asked to confirm you want to save, do so.



