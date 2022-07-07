Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Enable Secure Boot to Install Windows 11 It's just a quick change to your BIOS settings By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Microsoft Microsoft Apple Google Tablets Accessories & Hardware What to Know Access your UEFI/BIOS during startup using your system's specific key.Search for Secure Boot among Security and Boot menus and set it to Enable.You should now be able to proceed with your Windows 11 install. This article explains how to enable Secure Boot in your UEFI/BIOS so you can proceed with installing Windows 11. How Do I Enable Secure Boot? The most straightforward way to enable Secure Boot is to do so through the UEFI/BIOS. It's typically listed as one of the many options within the BIOS, so you can enable it simply by turning it on. Startup, or restart your PC or laptop, and as soon as it starts to power on, repeatedly press the keyboard command to enter the UEFI/BIOS. This is specific to your motherboard or system manufacturer, so the actual key can vary, but common ways include Del, F2, F10, F11, and F12. For specific instructions on how to access the UEFI/BIOS, refer to your motherboard or system manual, or check your manufacturer's website. You can also use the Windows Boot Manager if you prefer. If your UEFI/BIOS has a limited and advanced mode, switch to the Advanced mode. Look for a tab at the top of the screen for Boot, or Security. The Secure Boot option is likely within one of those menus. The motherboard being used for the purpose of this guide and the screenshots is an ASROCK B450M Pro 4. It has both a Security and Boot section, with the Secure Boot option being located in the Security menu. The location of Secure Boot in your UEFI/BIOS may vary. Look through the list of options in the current tab you're searching for until you find the Secure Boot option. If you can toggle it directly, select it, and select Enable. Alternatively, if Secure Boot has its own submenu, navigate to that first, before selecting to enable it. If your UEFI/BIOS has a shortcut key for saving changes, press it. Alternatively, navigate to the Save and Exit tab, and select Save. When you are satisfied that Secure Boot has been enabled, press the shortcut key to save and exit, or alternatively, navigate to the Save and Exit menu (or equivalent) and select Save and Exit. If asked to confirm you want to save, do so. FAQ What if I can't enable Secure Boot in the UEFI/BIOS? If you can't find the Secure Boot option within your UEFI/BIOS, it's possible your system is too old to offer that functionality. It may be, however, you can enable that option by upgrading your UEFI/BIOS firmware. To see if that's possible, visit the website of your system or motherboard manufacturer, and see if there's an appropriate update for your device. How do I disable Secure Boot? You can turn off Secure Boot using the same process as above. Follow Steps 1-3 to enter your BIOS, and then select Disable to turn it off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit