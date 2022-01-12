How to Enable Editing in Word (and Turn It Off, Too)

Enable and restrict editing in Microsoft Word

By Cameron Thomas Eittreim
Published on January 12, 2022

This article will explain how to enable and disable editing in Microsoft Word.

Where Is Enable Editing in Word?

Working in a collaborative environment can be a big boon to a finished document. It can, however, spell trouble when people who should no longer have access still do.

Editing, also known as Document Protection, is located under the Review tab and is viewable in the right task pane. The task pane displays the copy protection settings and the option to enable and disable editing. 

  1. Click the Review tab at the top of the screen.

    A document open in Microsoft Word 2013.

  2. Click Enable Editing.

    A document open in Microsoft Office 2013.

  3. The task pane on the right side of the screen will now display the editing options.

    The task pane display in an open document in Microsoft Office 2013.

Click Restrict Editing to prevent a document from being edited by another party. It's an option that you can use in a collaborative environment. 

How Do I Enable Editing in Word?

If you share a document with other people, enabling editing will restrict specific actions that users can take in the document. You can disable editing altogether and make the file read-only, or you can restrict editing to certain parts of the document. Here are the steps to enable editing in a Microsoft Word document.

  1. Open Microsoft Word.

    A document open in word.

  2. Click the Review Tab at the top of the screen.

    The review tab in Word highlighted.

  3. To restrict formatting changes, click Formatting Restrictions in the right editing pane.

    The formatting restrictions pane open.

  4. A pop up window will appear.

    The formatting instructions box open.

  5. Check the box to limit formatting.

    The formatting restrictions box highlighted

  6. Check all the boxes to restrict editing completely.

    The formatting restrictions box open in Word

  7. Check the desired formatting choices one by one for individual settings.

    The formatting restrictions box open in word

How to Restrict Formatting Changes

Restricting the formatting changes of a document will prevent the document style from being altered by anyone other than you. To restrict the formatting changes, follow the steps below.

  1. Click the Review Tab.

    An open document in Word

  2. Click Restrict Editing.

    The restrict editing pane open in Word

  3. Check the box under Formatting Restrictions.

    Formatting restrictions open in Word

  4. A pop-up window will appear.

    Formatting restrictions open in word

  5. Check the box to limit formatting.

    The formatting box open in Word

  6. Check the desired formatting choices and click OK.

    The formatting changes box opened in Word

How to Restrict Changes to Certain Parts of the Document

Without making it read-only, restricting changes to certain parts of a shared document is also possible.

  1. Click the Review Tab.

    The review tab is open in Word

  2. Click Editing Restrictions.

    The editing restrictions pane open in Word

  3. Click Start Enforcement.

  4. A prompt will appear to add a password to that portion of the document.

    The password restrictions box opened in Word

  5. Click OK, and the changes will take effect.

    The editing restrictions pane open in Word.



