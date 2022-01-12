How to Enable Editing in Word (and Turn It Off, Too)

What to Know To edit: Go to the Review Tab .

. Restrict formatting changes by another party: Review > Formatting Restrictions (in the right pane).

> (in the right pane). Restrict certain document parts from being edited: Review > Block Authors.

This article will explain how to enable and disable editing in Microsoft Word.



Where Is Enable Editing in Word?

Working in a collaborative environment can be a big boon to a finished document. It can, however, spell trouble when people who should no longer have access still do.

Editing, also known as Document Protection, is located under the Review tab and is viewable in the right task pane. The task pane displays the copy protection settings and the option to enable and disable editing.

Click the Review tab at the top of the screen.

Click Enable Editing.

The task pane on the right side of the screen will now display the editing options.

Click Restrict Editing to prevent a document from being edited by another party. It's an option that you can use in a collaborative environment.

How Do I Enable Editing in Word?

If you share a document with other people, enabling editing will restrict specific actions that users can take in the document. You can disable editing altogether and make the file read-only, or you can restrict editing to certain parts of the document. Here are the steps to enable editing in a Microsoft Word document.

Open Microsoft Word.

Click the Review Tab at the top of the screen.

To restrict formatting changes, click Formatting Restrictions in the right editing pane.

A pop up window will appear.

Check the box to limit formatting.

Check all the boxes to restrict editing completely.

Check the desired formatting choices one by one for individual settings.

How to Restrict Formatting Changes

Restricting the formatting changes of a document will prevent the document style from being altered by anyone other than you. To restrict the formatting changes, follow the steps below.

Click the Review Tab.

Click Restrict Editing.

Check the box under Formatting Restrictions.

A pop-up window will appear.

Check the box to limit formatting.

Check the desired formatting choices and click OK.

How to Restrict Changes to Certain Parts of the Document

Without making it read-only, restricting changes to certain parts of a shared document is also possible.

Click the Review Tab.

Click Editing Restrictions.

Click Start Enforcement.

A prompt will appear to add a password to that portion of the document. Click OK, and the changes will take effect.







