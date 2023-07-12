Musk's Latest Venture? AI to ‘Understand the True Nature of the Universe’

Another AI? Why not? And this time, let's toss great minds from DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, and others together and see what happens.

Elon Musk just announced a new venture with the loftiest goal of all, figuring out how the universe works.

The AI-based company, called xAI, quite literally wants to "understand the true nature of the universe," according to its mission statement. Musk said in April during an interview with Tucker Carlson that he wanted to start a company that employed a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," which "hopefully does more good than harm." This looks to be the venture he was speaking of, though he told the disgraced former Fox News host that it would be called "TruthGPT."

Chesnot / Getty Images

As usual with Musk-led ventures, little is known about the inner workings of xAI. We don't know what it will actually do, how it will do it, and its end goal beyond trying to "understand reality" and provide Musk with some much-needed positive PR. We'll know more on Friday when Musk and his team lead a Twitter Spaces chat.

We do know some of the folks involved with xAI, which includes veterans from DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, and related entities. The company joins a crowded field of AI-based projects, from ChatGPT to Dall-E and so many more.

It’s also worth noting that scientists in a wide variety of fields have been trying to figure out the nature of the universe for thousands of years. Where Aristotle, Einstein, and Hawking failed, Musk appears to hope he'll find success.