ElevenLabs' Powerful New AI Tool Lets You Make a Full Audiobook in Minutes

If you've got a manuscript sitting around that you've always wanted to turn into an audiobook, it's about to get a whole lot easier to make it happen.

ElevenLabs, a leader in the AI-focused text-to-speech space, just announced a new AI tool to simplify creating unique audiobooks.

The platform is called Projects and allows for a simplified production workflow when creating long-form spoken content, such as audiobooks. It's based on the company's AI-driven voice technology platform. This technology can turn any text into speech using synthetic voices, cloned voices, or by creating "entirely new artificial voices" that are adjustable by gender, age, accent, and more.

The Elevenlabs Project software displayed on a MacBook computer. Elevenlabs / Pixabay / Mockup Photos

The company says its proprietary AI models can create "the most versatile and contextually-aware” voices, and these voices are perfect for audiobooks. ElevenLabs says the content will be “almost indistinguishable from a real human” due to realism-based algorithms and low sub-1 second latency. The service launches in July, but there’s an early access version right now, so you can go ahead and make the great American audio-novel.

ElevenLabs also announced a service that analyzes spoken word audio and determines whether or not there’s any AI poking around in there. It allows anyone to upload any audio sample for inspection. The company says this is a step toward its goal of transparency when it comes to AI-generated speech.

Projects and the aforementioned analysis tool join a text-to-speech platform called Speech Synthesis and a tool called VoiceLab that lets you make a digital version of an existing voice. Thanks to the recently-launched Eleven Multilingual service, these services are available in English and most major European languages.