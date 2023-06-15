Why Electric Vehicles Should Be Small, Like the Hugely Cute Telo Truck

The Telo is a tiny car-sized pickup with more space than you need.

Big electric vehicles require huge, heavy, environmentally-problematic batteries and waste electricity.

A baby pickup is the perfect urban vehicle if you still insist on driving in cities.

Telo

Giant cars are even crazier now that they have to run on huge, heavy batteries. The Telo is a tiny electric truck, the size of a Mini Cooper—but will anyone in the US buy it?

SUVs make up more than 70% of passenger car sales in the US. Big vehicles are popular. And that seems to be continuing into the world of electric vehicles, with Ford's huge F150 and the even more absurd electric Hummer. The trouble is, the batteries just aren't up to the job of moving around all that excess weight. The answer is smaller, lighter vehicles, like Telo's little truck, which offers outsized utility in a tiny package. Which nobody will want.

"The greater the mass, the greater the force needed to move said mass. Your battery is going to last a significantly shorter period of time when you have a larger vehicle to move around," Kyle MacDonald, VP at GPS vehicle fleet tracking company Mojio, told Lifewire via email. "Recent real-world tests of Ford's electric truck by car enthusiasts on YouTube, for example, prove that battery life is reduced significantly when towing even an empty aluminum trailer. When trying to go electric, the solution is smaller, not larger."

Big Little Electric Truck

Telo upends the idea that pickups have to be big by rethinking them from the beginning. A pickup needs to be able to carry a lot more than a car, but it doesn't have to be huge to do that. Plus, an electric pickup is more suited to the city, where there are better charging options, and people don't need to drive so far. Out in the country, a gas vehicle is probably still more practical. Car and Driver magazine, for example, thinks that the F100 Lightning's range will drop to under 100 miles when towing a big load.

Render of a Telo pickup with surfboards in the rear bed. Telo

The Telo is the size of a small passenger car (152 inches long) but still carries five people and has a flat load bed that can either be extended into the rear seat section or converted to carry an additional eight people.

And because it's small and light, it needs a much smaller battery. And because the battery is smaller, there's more room for people and cargo space.

Think about how you use a car in the city. You shop. You use it to pick up that amazing standing desk you found on Craigslist or wherever. And you drive it around in circles looking for a parking spot, cursing that you didn't take the metro instead. A small truck like this is perfect for all of that, plus you can park it.

The Telo truck converted to carry additional passengers instead of cargo. Telo

And big cars with big batteries don't just waste electricity. The batteries themselves rely on scarce resources that have to be mined and processed and are themselves environmentally damaging. Added to that, the current electrical infrastructure might not be up to the task.

"The world cannot sustain billions of oversized electric vehicles. That’s one of the biggest obstacles to widespread adoption of EVs. The bigger the vehicle, the more energy it takes to run, resulting in a greater draw on the power grid and an increased probability of the grid failing to keep up with demand," automotive industry expert and licensed insurance agent Brandon Frady told Lifewire via email.

Oversized Problem

In Europe, the Telo has an obvious home. While it might sell as a private vehicle, it would excel in an urban car-sharing scheme. Many European cities have multiple networks of cars, vans, and trucks that can be used by the hour, picked up and dropped off anywhere. City dwellers who prefer bikes and public transit to the pain and cost of owning a car can grab one when they need it. In this scenario, a car-sized pickup makes a ton of sense.

A converted Tello truck parked next to a tent during a camping epedition. Telo

But in the US, where absurdly cheap gasoline has powered America's huge SUV explosion, people have a taste for oversized vehicles. Plus, small cars tend to stand out and may be ridiculed, like the tiny Smart car that is huge in Europe but failed in the US.

"SUVs have a status factor, and people like to fit in with others in their neighborhoods and their kids' schools. SUVs have plenty of room, so you don’t have to be careful about packing. You can throw in whatever you want, whether you need it or not," says Frady.