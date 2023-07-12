How to Eject Water From an Apple Watch

What to Know Eject water: Open Control Center > water drop icon > press and hold Digital Crown.

> water drop icon > press and hold Digital Crown. Apple Watch's water resistance allows most models to be submerged in water as deep as 50 meters.

The Water Lock feature disables touches on the screen; it doesn't stop water from entering the watch.



This article explains how to remove water from inside an Apple Watch.

How to Get Water Out of an Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch has gotten wet or been submerged in water, a built-in feature plays a series of sounds through the Watch's speaker to force out any water inside the body. To get water out of your Apple Watch, follow these steps:

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen from your watch face to open Control Center. Tap the water drop icon to enable Water Lock. The icon appears at the top of the screen to confirm that Water Lock is on. Press and hold the Watch's Digital Crown. If you're running watchOS 8 or earlier, turn the Digital Crown instead of pressing it. Hold the Digital Crown while sounds play through the Apple Watch's speaker, and water is ejected. When the process is complete, your watch will return to the face, and the Water Lock icon will be gone from the top of the screen.

You must first turn on Water Lock to eject water from an Apple Watch. It's turning off Water Lock that removes the water. Water Lock is a feature of the Watch that you can turn on before swimming or otherwise in the water with the Watch. It prevents accidental screen taps while in the water.

Apple Watch Water Resistance

The Apple Watch is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant. The amount of resistance is different depending on what Apple Watch model you have.

Apple Watch Series 1 and 1st Generation: Water resistance when submerged up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Water resistance when submerged up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Apple Watch Series 2 and up: Water resistant when submerged up to 50 meters.

Water resistant when submerged up to 50 meters. Apple Watch Ultra: Water resistant when submerged up to 100 meters.

Despite these protections, Apple doesn't necessarily recommend jumping into the deep end with your Watch on. It doesn't recommend using Apple Watch Series 1 or 1st Generation in the water. The company recommends using Series 2 and up models only for shallow-water swimming. The Apple Watch Ultra is the only model to be used for deep-water or high-water-volume activities like scuba diving or water skiing, according to Apple.