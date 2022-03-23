News > Internet & Security Eero Launches New Router to Capitalize on Wi-Fi 6E Network Currently available for purchase By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2022 01:01PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Amazon-owned Eero has released two new mesh routers: the Eero 6+ and the Eero Pro 6E, the latter of which is the company's first foray into the Wi-Fi 6E standard. The Pro 6E can offer speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, plus access to the 6 GHz band for up to 100 devices simultaneously, Eero revealed. The 6+, on the other hand, offers speeds up to one gigabit and coverage for over 75 devices on the Wi-Fi 6 standard. eero Released in 2019, Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless standard offering faster speeds, more reliable connections, and improved security over the older versions. The 6E standard takes it a step further by transmitting on the 6 GHz band. On the 6 GHz band, the Pro 6E can offer a larger bandwidth for devices to reduce congestion. It supports up to 2.3 Gbps across a wired and wireless connection, and where one router can cover up to 2,000 square feet, a set of three can cover up to 6,000. For comparison, the 6+ has two 1.0 GbE ports for a wired connection and can cover a maximum area of 4,500 square feet across three devices. eero You can purchase a single Pro 6E router for $299 or up to three for $699. The more affordable 6+ will run you $139 for one and up to $299 for three. Both routers share similar features like backward compatibly with older Eero models and the ability to stream in 4K resolution. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit